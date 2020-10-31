Mark your calendars for the fifth annual JJ’s Legacy Grillin’ and Brewin' from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at Temblor Brewing Company. New this year is a pick up and go method. But the same mouthwatering food items from Ridge Route Boys BBQ and Porkchop and Bubba's BBQ can be expected. Dinner tickets and family pack meals can be purchased at jjslegacy.org/events/grillin starting at $50.
All proceeds benefit JJ's Legacy Got the Dot Club.
Additionally, this year’s opportunity drawing includes your chance to win a Locals Supporting Locals dinner! This dining experience for 10 guests at Lemcado is designed around the trifecta of local businesses supporting a local non-profit in our efforts to strengthen our community.
- Hors d’oeuvres by Bord A Petite
- Entrée by Sorella
- Entertainment by Mauro Vizcarra
- Dessert by Sweet Surrender
- A host or hostess gift basket at the dinner
JJ's Legacy volunteers will deliver the courses, handle preparations and will serve the courses and clean up after the meals. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at online at jjslegacy.org/events/grillin.
The Got the Dot Club is designed to educate Kern County students about the need and importance of being an organ donor when you apply for your first driver license or identification card. Many students are unaware of what being a donor means and how they can greatly help their communities by checking “Yes” to donation when applying. Providing information to students during the program prior to going to the DMV allows them to make an educated decision.
°°°
Since we can't campout, let's “camp in” for cancer. CampIn Against Cancer is a 24-hour event benefiting the Kern County Cancer Foundation, which honors survivors, remembers loved ones and raises money to assist local cancer patients in their fight. All proceeds stay in Kern County helping local, qualified patients afford cancer treatments.
The 2020 CampIn schedule of events includes:
- Oct. 27: 4 to 6 p.m. team and survivor packet pickup
- Nov. 6: Campout Downtown Cruz (meet behind World Records)
- 5 p.m.: team float/vehicle decorating
- 6 p.m. - survivor & car club arrival
- 7 p.m.: Cruz begins on Chester Garces Circle to Truxtun Avenue
- 8:30 p.m. - family/team game night at private sites
- 10 p.m. - family/team movie night and s'mores at private sites
- Nov. 7: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: teams fundraise throughout Kern County; 5 p.m.: awards distribution
Contributions help with medical costs associated with one’s cancer care, including prescriptions, co-pays, deductibles, insurance premiums and COBRA. With the funds raised from the last three years, Kern County Cancer Foundation has allocated more than $3 million to more than 600 local cancer patients in need.
To learn more, visit campoutagainstcancer.org
