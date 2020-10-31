During the months of October and November, we can’t help but think of pumpkin flavored foods. These are not your typical cheesecake bars, though. This small dessert combines two of our holiday favorites: cheesecake and pumpkin pie. The pumpkin cheesecake pie is perfect for the holiday season and something to present at Thanksgiving. Soft, creamy and full of pumpkin flavor, plus they’re easy to make and store.
Ingredients:
Crust:
Two sleeves honey graham crackers
Eight tablespoons melted unsalted butter
¼ cup light brown sugar
⅛ teaspoon salt
Cheesecake:
Two packages cream cheese
One cup granulated sugar
½ tablespoon corn starch
One tablespoon all purpose flour
¼ cup sour cream
Three eggs
One tablespoon vanilla extract
Pumpkin pie:
One can pumpkin puree, 15 oz.
One can condensed milk, 14 oz.
Two eggs
One teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground ginger
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
½ teaspoon salt
Instructions:
Begin by making the crust and add graham crackers into a food processor until the cracker is completely crumbled and resembles a sand-like texture. In a bowl, add the graham crackers, melted butter, light brown sugar and salt and mix the ingredients. Then press the mixture into the bottom of a 13-by-9 inch pan tightly to create a flat layer. Bake for 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, remove the pan from the oven and set it aside to cool.
Make the cheesecake by beating cream cheese, granulated sugar, cornstarch and flour together until the mixture is smooth and creamy. Then add the sour cream, eggs, vanilla extract and salt and mix it together at a low speed until the mixture is velvety. Set this aside and prepare the pumpkin pie portion.
In a bowl, add the pumpkin puree, condensed milk, eggs, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and salt. Whisk it all together.
Pour the cheesecake mixture over the cooled crust, then pour the pumpkin pie mixture on top and across the surface of the cheesecake mixture. Bake this for 45 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Allow the pan to cool at room temperature once out of the oven, then refrigerate overnight.
Once this process is finished, lift the parchment paper and cut the pumpkin cheesecake pie into squares.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.