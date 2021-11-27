We know the holidays are a time for traditions. Here's one from my Grandma that would be a special treat at Christmastime. My Grandma would dunk a slice of her Polish Pound Cake in a cup of steaming hot coffee. My preference is to top the cake with buttercream icing — and vanilla ice cream.
Polish Pound Cake
1 pound of powdered sugar
1/2 pound (2 sticks) of margarine
1/2 pound (2 sticks) of butter
6 eggs
3 cups of cake flour (in the box; not regular flour)
1 1/2 teaspoons of vanilla
1/2 teaspoon of salt
Cream together sugar and margarine and butter. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Blend in flour. Add vanilla and salt.
Pour into greased and floured 10-inch loose bottom tube pan. Bake in 350-degree oven for 60 to 65 minutes. Remove from pan immediately. Cool on rack.
Vanilla white icing
1 stick of margarine
1/4 teaspoon of salt
1 pound of powdered sugar
1 teaspoon of vanilla
about 1/4 cup of milk — varies
Cream margarine and powdered sugar. Add vanilla. Start adding milk when thick. Whip while adding salt. Use milk to achieve desired level of creaminess.
— Christine L. Peterson
