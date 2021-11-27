We know the holidays are a time for traditions. Here's one from my Grandma that would be a special treat at Christmastime. My Grandma would dunk a slice of her Polish Pound Cake in a cup of steaming hot coffee. My preference is to top the cake with buttercream icing — and vanilla ice cream.

Polish Pound Cake

1 pound of powdered sugar

1/2 pound (2 sticks) of margarine

1/2 pound (2 sticks) of butter

6 eggs

3 cups of cake flour (in the box; not regular flour)

1 1/2 teaspoons of vanilla

1/2 teaspoon of salt

Cream together sugar and margarine and butter. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Blend in flour. Add vanilla and salt.

Pour into greased and floured 10-inch loose bottom tube pan. Bake in 350-degree oven for 60 to 65 minutes. Remove from pan immediately. Cool on rack.

Vanilla white icing

1 stick of margarine

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1 pound of powdered sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla

about 1/4 cup of milk — varies

Cream margarine and powdered sugar. Add vanilla. Start adding milk when thick. Whip while adding salt. Use milk to achieve desired level of creaminess.

— Christine L. Peterson