Sometimes you want all the sweetness that comes with a dessert but not all the calories and added sugars. Lucky for you, you get the best of both worlds with this mango chia pudding. Blending sweet mangos with creamy coconut milk gives you a tropical flavor explosion that makes you forget it's the middle of winter. Best of all, the sweetness is all natural. Enjoy this dessert any time of day, and if you're not a fan of chia seeds, you can switch them out for oats or other pieces of fruit.
Ingredients (serves four):
One bag of frozen mangos chunks
About one can of coconut milk or coconut cream (depending on desired consistency)
6 tablespoons whole chia seeds
Optional toppings: blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, pineapples, bananas
Instructions:
Let frozen mango chunks thaw for about an hour before beginning the recipe. Once they're ready, reserve a few mango chunks for garnish and place remaining pieces in a blender along with coconut milk or cream. Use about half of the coconut milk or cream to begin with and blend until smooth. Add more coconut milk or cream for a looser pudding mixture. Add in whole chia seeds and stir until well combined.
Divide the mango chia pudding into four bowls or small containers. Garnish with reserved mango chunks and other desired fruit. Eat immediately, or let it sit in the refrigerator for a few hours.
