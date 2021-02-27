If you’re nuts about appetizer foods just as much as I am, these hasselback waffle potatoes are the perfect dish to share with your friends or family. It can also easily be a side dish to any fancy meal for any occasion. I promise you, these potatoes will change your life — they’re crispy, buttery and garlic galore with a parmesan topping.
Ingredients:
Three large Russet potatoes, peeled and sliced
Garlic butter ingredients:
Two tablespoons of parsley, chopped
⅓ cup unsalted butter
One tablespoon of fresh garlic, minced
1/4 teaspoon salt
Black pepper
¼ teaspoon of oregano
2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. After you peel your potatoes, slice your potatoes into one-and-a-half- or two-inch thick square shapes. With each square potato, make cuts along one direction without slicing the entire potato square completely. Do this both horizontally and vertically. Mix your garlic butter ingredients together and brush the spread on the potatoes. Bake for 20 minutes. Take the potatoes out of the oven and reapply the garlic butter and bake again for another 20 minutes to achieve extra crunchiness and a golden brown color. Garnish the potatoes with more parsley and parmesan cheese.
