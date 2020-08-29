One of my favorite foods to eat is salmon, so I wanted to make a restaurant-quality salmon dish.
This creamy Tuscan grilled salmon dish is rich, creamy and crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. The dish only takes a total of 20 minutes to create. It’s also smothered in parmesan cheese, spinach, cherry tomatoes and a sweet and zesty cream. What more could you want?
Ingredients (Serves 3 people):
- 10 6 ounces of packaged salmon
- Salt
- Pepper
- Olive oil
- Butter
- A spoonful of minced garlic
- 10 ounces cherry tomatoes
- 4 ounces spinach
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 3 ounces parmesan cheese
- Parsley
- Basil
- Lemon
Directions:
Begin by warming up a pan with olive oil, then season your salmon with salt and pepper. Add the salmon to the pan and cook it on its pink side for six minutes, then turn it over and cook the other side for two minutes. When it’s finished, remove the salmon from the pan and put it on the side.
While the pan is still heating, add butter, minced garlic, sliced cherry tomatoes, spinach, parmesan cheese and heavy cream to add creaminess to the dish, then add basil and parsley and let it simmer in the pan for three minutes. Once you’re finished on the creaminess of the dish, add the salmon back onto the pan and let it simmer for another three minutes as it marinates.
Finish off the dish by adding squeezed lemon juice for a zesty taste.
