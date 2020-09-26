I love cooking and spending a long time on dishes, but nothing makes me happier than a meal I can get done in less than 30 minutes.
This beef taco salad is perfect for any type of occasion, and I guarantee people of all ages will be eager to try it. It's an easy dish to pull off if you need a quick lunch for your children as they're taking a break from distance learning, or if you feel like putting together a filling Mexican meal for dinner.
Ingredients (Serves 4)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 3/4 cup sour cream
- 3/4 cup salsa
- 6 cups romaine lettuce, chopped
- 3/4 cup tomatoes, diced
- 1 cup shredded cheese
- 1/2 cup canned corn, drained
- 1/2 cup black beans, drained
- 1 cup Doritos or tortilla chips, crushed
- Salt and pepper to taste
Optional toppings:
- 1/2 avocado, sliced or chopped
- 1/2 small red onion, chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped
- Fresh lime juice
Instructions
Add the oil, ground beef and spices to a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the beef until it's browned and cooked through, around eight to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Make a dressing for your salad by combining the sour cream and salsa.
Once the beef is done, let it drain and cool. Add the remaining ingredients, except the beef and Doritos, to a large bowl. Add the beef and Doritos to the salad last. Toss the salad with the dressing, season with salt and pepper as needed and serve.
