“Echo in the Canyon” (Netflix): If you’re an old soul, like I consider myself to be, especially when it comes to music, this documentary is for you.
The “Echo in the Canyon” documentary on Netflix explores Laurel Canyon and the music production that set a tone for that particular Los Angeles destination in the '60s and '70s. A few musicians to be introduced during that time include The Beach Boys, the Mamas and the Papas and more.
The film, hosted by Jakob Dylan of The Wallflowers, takes a deeper dive into the inspiration behind the music and the bands that put Laurel Canyon on the map with interviews from Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton and Jackson Browne, just to name a few. The musicians recall those early days of the music and the influence it has had since then. Performances are also sprinkled throughout, which gives the illusion that you’re hanging around with your musician pals singing classic hits with a bit of time traveling to the past.
“Dynasty” (Netflix): Although currently in its fourth season on the CW Network, I decided to start this one random afternoon on Netflix. I quickly devoured three seasons of this reboot from the '80s.
The soap-drama follows the Carrington family, who runs a family-based energy plant in Atlanta, Ga. The daughter, Fallon Carrington, thinks she’s next in line to take over as CEO, but instead it is given to the father’s new wife. Fallon decides to go into business with her father’s nemesis and former employee, which obviously doesn’t sit well with her father, Blake.
There’s drama, romance, love triangles and family feuds. It’s a great way to tune out reality for a bit to get a glimpse into the life of rich moguls and all of the juicy drama that ensues from there. It’s also worth watching for the fashion and extravagant soirees hosted by the Carringtons.
“Friends: The Reunion” (HBO Max): I loved “Friends” long before it became available to everyone on Netflix or more recently, HBO Max, and this reunion show is a must-see for any fan of the '90s sitcom.
No, it isn’t a reboot, and let’s be honest, that’s for the best. Most TV shows have a shelf life and no one wants their favorite show tainted by jokes that worked 20 years ago and now feels like a forced memory of the past.
James Corden moderates the first interview given with all six cast members since the show ended. This special is 105 minutes of nostalgia and happiness, including the 2021 interview on the iconic orange Central Perk couch, behind-the-scenes stories and footage of the show, script readings from a few of the most memorable scenes in present day and even a fashion show with a few special guests.
It celebrates that special time when “your friends are your family” and a time before the cast was plucked from obscurity and into superstardom. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry and it will make you want to call your friends and say, ‘I’ll be there for you.’
