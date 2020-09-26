"Dr. Death" (Spotify and Apple podcast): Dr. Christopher Duntsch was a neurosurgeon who beamed charisma through his patients, the medical industry and the people in his life. Duntsch alleged to be the best in the Dallas area. When Duntsch performed on his patients, they would soon experience complications. Duntsch’s operations left 31 patients paralyzed and two of them dead from 2011 to 2013. A story told by many of his former patients and friends tells the tale of a deadly doctor and a flawed medical system ill equipped to stop the madness.
"American Horror Story: 1984" (Hulu): "American Horror Story" is notoriously known for its anthology series format depicting fictionalized haunted locations and strange characters each season. Last year, AHS introduced its ninth season heavily influenced by the classic horror slasher film "Friday the 13th." The season, titled “1984,” focuses on a group of friends taking a job as camp counselors at Camp Redwood. The camp is infamously known for its haunted grounds. Throughout the season, viewers will get to witness “born evil versus bred evil” by introducing killers Benjamin Ricther’s Mr. Jingles and Richard Ramirez’s The Night Stalker. AHS is also known for killing off its characters, but are they ever truly dead? Season nine is filled with stab scenes, ghosts, '80s outfits and what true evil looks like.
— Julie Mana-ay Perez, speciality publications designer
"The Haunting of Hill House" (Netflix): October is all about spooky, scary and haunted things. Why not dive into a new series that has all of that and more? Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House" follows a family of seven as they experience strange happenings in their new home. The children see more and more paranormal phenomena, and it ultimately leads to tragedy and the family having to escape from the horrors in the middle of the night. Twenty six years later, just when the family thought their nightmares were over, tragedy strikes again, and all the fear they once felt comes rushing back. There's no hiding from Hill House, no matter how much time has passed. If you get through the first season and find yourself wanting more, a second season of this anthology series is slated to premiere Oct. 9. A new tale, "The Haunting of Bly Manor," will feature a new set of characters, many played by actors from the first season.
— Ema Sasic, speciality publications editor
