August means so much for different people.
It could be the start of the school year. For many, it’s just a month bridging the time between the dreaded summer heat and cooler months.
August is such a confusing time for me, and my selections certainly reflect that this month. There’s something for everyone and every occasion.
I hope there’s something within these next three songs that you find resonates with you.
•••
The opening electric guitar riffs in “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) instantly lighten any listener’s mood and serves as the perfect song to kick off any playlist. But it’s Taylor Swift’s vocals that transform the mediocre song into one that will stick with you, begging to put on repeat.
It’s a well-known fact that Swift’s vocals have undergone a major change throughout her career. Her voice matured from high-pitched tones into a deeper register that she effortlessly commands on her record-breaking Eras Tour.
Swift’s latest release, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” mimics the tonality marking the beginning of her career — which makes sense, given “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” is a re-recorded version of the original “Speak Now” album. Despite the global popstar’s growth, Swift cannot help but attempt to sound like her young self who recorded the album almost a decade ago.
The higher key doesn’t appear in “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version),” which allows the song to stand out from the rest of her album. It’s addictive qualities are only heightened by the questions Swift asks repeats, while fantasizing about a potential lover who barely notices her.
“What would you do/If we never made a sound?
“What would you do/Baby if you only knew.”
The low notes and almost whisper-like quality make Swift feel as if she’s confiding in you as she spins her daydream. But with a steady beat and catchy guitar chords, this song gets people ready for anything to come their way.
•••
There’s just something beautiful about how effectively country music can tell a story.
That’s the case of popular duo Dan + Shay’s instant hit, “Save Me The Trouble.” I can instantly see a bar or a party in which two people lightly flirt, but under the tension lie deeper feelings that have yet to be confessed.
Dan + Shay produce a showstopping finish on “Save Me the Trouble” as the music builds and builds toward the end. It’s the kind of song you cannot just sit still to listen — a perfect combination of thundering vocals and music that demands to expressed.
It almost mimics the relationship between the two people who met at the bar. The song starts off slow and explodes to layered guitars, a choir and a fast paced drum beat.
Just like two people who meet and sparks fly as they fall in love.
“I can feel myself fallin' all crazy
'Cause just a little kiss and I could never get you out of my mind.”
•••
The combination of master vocalist Alana Springsteen and guitar extraordinaire Chris Stapleton is bound to be massive hit.
“Ghost in my guitar” by the duo produces an unsettling melody, but with a country twist. It’s fitting because Springsteen croons about a former lover whose memories left an unreliable mark — that person is the ghost in her guitar.
“I hear it in my head and there you are
Bringing back the best and the worst parts
And when I try to let you go
You still echo
'Cause baby, you're the ghost in my guitar”
The simple tune creates a veritable earworm due to the perfect combination of each country singer's talents shining alongside each other. Stapleton’s famous command over the guitar meshes with Springsteen’s vocals but isn’t lost in the background.
The song will certainly leave an impression.
