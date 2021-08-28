Never Have I Ever - Season 2 (Netflix)
The second season of Mindy Kaling’s teen drama, "Never Have I Ever," was released in late July. For those who aren’t familiar with the show, the story follows Indian-American teen Devi as she navigates her high school years being part of the quieter, not-so-popular crowd that flies under the radar and also handles the aftermath of losing her father.
And then, she finds herself in the middle of a juicy, sort-of love triangle with Ben, the sweet, reliable one with the boy next door charm and the misunderstood, popular guy, Paxton, who also has a surprising side that he lets Devi in to see. The second season picks up right where we left off, and all of the drama that ensues with Devi and her two boyfriends, who don’t know about the other.
There’s also a new girl in town, who happens to be Indian-American, too, and everyone loves her. Which makes Devi feel a little left out and jealous. But I don’t want to give too much away. Just know, this season is even more dramatic and possibly even more witty than last season. Although it’s for teens, Kaling has a way of writing these characters to be relatable, no matter what your age. —Shelby
“Drama Queens” with the ladies of CW drama “One Tree Hill” (podcast - anywhere you listen to podcasts)
“One Tree Hill” is one of my favorite shows and has been for more than a decade. It came as I transitioned from high school to college, when a lot of my friends were moving away, and we were all starting new chapters in our lives. While a popular series on the CW, geared toward teens and young adults, I feel it’s one of the last timeless shows that no matter what age you are, it’s simply about life. I’ve started re-watching this favorite as the three original ladies of the show started a podcast called “Drama Queens,” hosted by Hilarie Burton Morgan, Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz.
The three One Tree Hill alum watch each episode from the beginning, in its entirety, since filming began in 2003, recalling their favorite behind-the-scenes moments and featuring a few special guest stars along the way. The show’s stars have learned to appreciate the show and take it back, in spite of sexual assault allegations against the show’s creator, Mark Schwahn, that came out in 2017. For any fan of the show, this is a must-listen.
—Shelby
Up and Vanished - Season 1 (podcast - anywhere you listen to podcasts)
The first season of “Up and Vanished” focuses on the 2005 disappearance of Tara Grinstead, a teacher and former beauty queen from Ocilla, Ga. Its host, Payne Lindsey, begins to investigate by interviewing the small town, including former law enforcement, journalists and suspects surrounding the case. As he investigates and more and more people come forward with information as every new episode airs, the story of what could have happened and who could have done it begins to narrow.
Lindsey keeps you intrigued and invested in every episode with its documentary-styled episodes as he looks to find the truth of what exactly happened to Tara. With the hope of finding justice and closure to both her story and the small town robbed of its peace, Lindsey leaves no stone unturned and no story unfound. — Lizette
