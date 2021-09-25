As we enter the ghoulish season of October, we wanted to provide you with a list of content for your viewing pleasure, whether you’re staying in this season or getting together with friends for a monster mash of your own on All Hallows Eve.
Shelby’s picks:
I’m not a fan of most things considered "scary" or "spooky," but I have grown to love and appreciate the holiday as many of my best friends consider this their favorite occasion. You won’t find many horror films on my Halloween-themed streaming picks. Most of mine are a blast from the past with a few movies and TV shows with magic, whimsy and witty dialogue.
- "Practical Magic"
- "Death Becomes Her"
- "Moonstruck"
- "A Quiet Place"
- "Clue"
I also love watching my favorite Halloween episodes of television shows, which usually come from '90s sitcoms.
Here are a few fun ones you might want to check out:
- “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”: Good Will Haunting, Season three
- “Boy Meets World”: And then there was Shawn, Season five
- “Friends”: The One with the Halloween Party, Season eight
- “Parks and Recreation”: Halloween Surprise, Season five
- “Glee”: The Rocky Horror Glee Show, Season two
Lizette’s picks:
I, on the other hand, am a massive fan of all things creepy, spooky and scary. I absolutely love Halloween. In honor of my favorite holiday, I will share some of my favorite Halloween movies that I like to watch every spooky fall season.
- "Creature From The Black Lagoon"
- "The VVitch"
- "The Ring"
- "Hocus Pocus"
- "The Village"
Halloween wouldn’t be complete for me without scary background music. What are scary movies without the right music? Here are a few of my favorite pieces to play while I conjure up some goodie bags.
- “Night On Bald Mountain” by Petrovich Mussorgsky
- “Jaws” theme by John Williams
- “Psycho” theme by Bernard Herrmann
- “Halloween” theme by Bernard Herrmann
- "The VVitch" Soundtrack
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.