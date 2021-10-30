“I Am All In” podcast, hosted by Scott Patterson
For my fellow “Gilmore Girls” fans out there, you will devour this podcast. Scott Patterson, who played the grumpy but lovable Luke Danes on the series, hosts as he watches the series, from beginning to end, for the first time since filming wrapped. Adding his own commentary and behind-the-scenes stories he recalls from filming, Patterson also invites guests, including former co-stars such as Milo Ventimiglia, for reminiscing. It always seems to be fall time in Stars Hollow, the fictional town in which the show is set. So, what better time than now to cozy up on the couch and watch the show, then tune into the episode of “I Am All In” to get all of the details?
“You’ve Got Mail”
A true classic, this Nora Ephron remake of Jimmy Stewart’s “The Shop Around the Corner” stars Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks, as they team up once more in a love story for the ages. The two are internet pen pals, in a time when AOL instant messaging and chat rooms were well and alive. Having never met in person before, they end up competitors as Joe Fox (Hanks) and his bookstore chain try to run Kathleen Kelly (Ryan) out of her locally owned children’s bookstore. This is the quintessential fall movie about love, friendship and New York City.
— Shelby
“The Family Stone”
“The Family Stone” shares the story of a tight-knit family that isn’t afraid to share their thoughts, project their flaws and love each other in spite of it. The film is filled with both fun and heartwarming moments that build on the feeling of nostalgia and stress-induced chaos that only the holidays can give, especially when meeting the in-laws. That is the situation that Sarah Jessica Parker’s character finds herself in when her boyfriend, played by Dermot Mulroney, decides to take her home to meet his opinionated family. Made up of an ensemble cast of actors like Diane Keaton, Craig T. Nelson, Luke Wilson, Rachel McAdams and Claire Danes, “The Family Stone,” though technically a Christmas movie, gives you that all-too-familiar feeling of a hectic Thanksgiving dinner that keeps you coming back for more.
“While You Were Sleeping”
“While You Were Sleeping” makes for a heartwarming watch that focuses on the different themes of love and the importance of unconditional comfort that only familial love can bring, whether found or given. So sit back, pile your plate up high and curl up on the couch to watch.
Sandra Bullock charms as the quiet train token collector Lucy, who fancies herself in love with a regular businessman commuter from afar. After a mugging gone wrong that lands the handsome stranger onto the tracks of an oncoming train, she jumps in to save him. After a misunderstanding at the hospital that introduces her as the man’s fiancee in front of his family, Lucy finds herself in a precarious spot. Laughter and hilarity ensues as the once-lonely Lucy finds herself surrounded by new family and friends, whose company, despite her better judgment, she guiltily continues to enjoy. Her actions come to a head when she meets her new “brother-in-law” to be, played by Bill Pullman, whose interest in her and questions about her relationship to his brother starts to make Lucy nervous, in more ways than one. “While You Were Sleeping” gifts its audience with that classic Hollywood romance whilst maintaining a rare tone of sincerity when it comes to love and life.
— Lizette
