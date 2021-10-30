There are plenty of topics for disagreement. But it’s fair to say that food is something that still brings people together. With the Thanksgiving holiday at the end of this month, we asked our staff to share their favorite dishes and recipes for Thanksgiving.
Empanadas
I’m not usually a big sweets person, but I do enjoy my pastries when it comes to Thanksgiving. There’s always the classic desserts such as pumpkin pie and sweet potato with marshmallows on top, but my favorite are my mom’s empanadas. Rolled up in a crispy dough shell, sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon, these pastries are filled with caramelized yams and pumpkin or a vanilla-citrus custard. These tasty treats are a perfect way to overindulge without feeling like you’ve overeaten.
— Lizette Chavez, specialty publications designer
Rolls and Deviled Eggs
Nothing super special about these dishes, but I love devouring the yeast rolls and deviled eggs at Thanksgiving. Yummy!
— Michelle Wahlberg Messerschmidt, sales, specialty publications
Pies
Nothing is better at Thanksgiving than the pies. My mom makes her pumpkin and chocolate pies from scratch as well as the fresh whipped cream. No one can be trusted to cut their own slice because they take too much!
— Stefani Dias, features editor
Candied Yams
I have trouble picking favorites. There are just too many good things. That said, candied yams are worth highlighting. My family will slice yams into three-quarter-inch rounds with the skin still on, cover each round with a coconut manna and brown sugar mixture, top them with mini marshmallows and then bake them. It makes for a delicious dish that kind of straddles the line between a side dish and a dessert. (Let’s be honest, though: It definitely leans more to the dessert side!)
— Spencer Hersom, systems analyst
Stuffing
No, not the fancy stuffing with celery and other unnecessary stuff in it and not the one that’s shoved into the turkey. Just give me a big bowl of Stove Top and some gravy and I’m a happy boy come Thanksgiving, or any other time of the year.
— Josh Bennett, copy desk
Cranberry sauce
It's not that I am a particular fan of cranberries (they're all right), but in the home I grew up in, my sister and I were forced — yes, forced — to eat a little of everything served, and cranberries were my revenge. I still gag at the sight of a dish of yams topped with marshmallows, just as my dad can hardly abide cranberries. As a joke we'd buy each other unmarked cans of those foods for Christmas. At Thanksgiving, if I was going to eat yams, then by gosh, I'd only do it if Dad ate cranberries. It has gotten to the point that I look forward to cranberries as the antidote to my disgust with yams. Sorry to all the yams lovers out there, but I'll kindly pass this year.
— John Cox, business editor
Lasagna
Every year my grandmother will prepare lasagna as the first course of our Thanksgiving meal — we are a good Italian family, after all — and it's the sort of delightful appetizer that makes it challenging to eat anything else for the remainder of the meal, yet somehow we manage. The real highlight of the dish is the tomato sauce, although some question whether it stacks up to the way my great-grandmother used to make it. The problem is, perhaps unsurprisingly, that no one can agree on exactly how she made it.
— Henry Greenstein, sports reporter
Vegetable casserole
Let's be honest — we should just call one of my favorite holiday dishes "creamy goodness." Yes, it has vegetables, but the point here is comfort food. I love this vegetable casserole for all holidays — Easter and Christmas, but especially Thanksgiving.
Here it goes: You need one bag (16 ounces) of frozen broccoli, carrot and cauliflower combination, thawed and drained; a half a bag (8 ounces) of frozen broccoli, thawed and drained (be sure to get the crowns, not pieces); 1 can of condensed cream of mushroom soup; 1 cup of shredded cheese (jack and cheddar mix is my favorite, but just one works, too); and one-third of a cup of sour cream. Combine three-fourths cup of the cheese and the rest of the ingredients. Pour into a casserole dish, coated with Pam. Bake, covered, at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Then top with the remaining one-fourth cup of cheese, and bake uncovered for 5 minutes more.
This dish is intended to serve six to eight people, but if it's your favorite, all bets are off!
— Christine Peterson, executive editor
No cooking this year
This year I won't be doing any cooking at my house. I had a flood in my kitchen that did some serious damage. So, this year I'll buy some pies from Marie Callender's and head over to my sister's for Thanksgiving dinner.
— Anthony Ashley, director of production
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.