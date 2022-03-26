In Bakersfield, a backyard pool can be a veritable sanctuary. When temperatures get above 100 degrees in the summer, there’s nothing better than walking a few steps from your backyard and hopping into a refreshing, sanitary pool. And what’s better than having a pool all to yourself?
But owning a pool comes with its own responsibilities, and figuring out how to make a pool fit into a backyard can be a harder problem than it seems.
“The pros to being an owner-builder is that you are going to get discounted rates, you are going to save money in the long run,” said Brad Ward, president and owner of Atlas Pool Care, a local pool maintenance and service company. “But the cons are, you are absorbing all of the liability and you are relying on subcontractors to build the pool.”
As an owner-builder, he said most people don’t know what they don’t know, which means it can be a better investment to simply hire a pool contractor.
“If you get a bad plumber or a bad deck guy, you are in a world of hurt,” Ward said. “The pool contractor is the best 15 percent you can spend.”
Picking and choosing the right type of pool can be a difficult task for the uninitiated. It can be so difficult, designers sometimes turn to other sources for inspiration. In the industry, the term “mickey mousing” refers to trends in pool design that arise from Disney’s “imagineers,” the designers of the company’s theme parks.
At one point recently, rock waterfalls were all the rage due to their use in Disney’s Jungle Cruise ride, said Trevor Smith, owner of Cool Pools.
But these days, pools have become smaller and sleeker, which ends up saving money, according to Smith.
“They don’t build them like they used to. They used to build giant swimming pools in your backyard. It would be 10-feet deep, a crazy big diving board and things like that. That ends up being a lot of money for initial construction and then all your ongoing maintenance,” Smith said. “If people are talking about a type of pool nowadays, it’s going to be what we’d call average size or even small. Which is great. It serves a purpose and it’s also not as costly up front, and on the maintenance side of things.”
Once the pool is constructed, it’s important to maintain it. A few days' neglect can sometimes turn a pristine pool green with algae, especially in Bakersfield.
“Your water chemistry is a moving target and it’s something that needs to be monitored or adjusted at least weekly. Chlorine is key, but something that is also important is the circulation system,” Ward said. “Our climate is about as hostile as it gets for swimming pools. We have the hot air, we have the ag in the air and our water is loaded with phosphates.”
Hiring a pool maintenance company can cut back on the time and mistakes that come with properly servicing a pool.
“Get good quality equipment and then plan to have a maintenance person in your life,” Smith suggested to new pool owners. “Just realize that assets need to be maintained, please do it professionally and with thought.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.