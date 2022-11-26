Bakersfield Life asked local religious leaders what people should focus on during the holiday season.
Here's what they said:
The holidays of December, whether Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or even Solstice, are always about the promise that no matter how dark things may seem the underlying narrative is always light.
While every tradition will tell the story in a different way, conditioned by its own understanding of G-d, most share in common practices like lighting of candles and fellowship.
Whether it is the Advent wreath for Christians or the menorah for Jews, many traditions light candles in the face of increasing darkness, particularly as the darkness lengthens and we approach the year’s shortest day. Equally all traditions mark these dark days of winter with celebrations and gatherings, whether of friends or family, or both.
At their core, these winter holidays are about celebrating light — the divine light made manifest in the world around us and within each of us. We celebrate best when we shine the light of kindness and compassion on the dark places of our world, places darkened by poverty and injustice. But also when we honor the light dwelling within ourselves and others; when we honor the dignity of every human being.
Whatever our faith, creed, or tradition, my hope this holiday season is that we will each of us shine a light in the darkness around us and celebrate the light wherever we may find it.
May you find in the coming days the blessing of light and reflect that light in a darkened world.
— Luis Rodriguez, priest-in-charge, St. Paul's Episcopal Church
As with from the days of old, let us look to the One who created us all with a hope beyond despair, and a joy beyond happiness, with grace beyond greed, and with that peace which surpasses all understanding! He is the only way, the truth, and the life. In this season of ever changing values, morals principles, we can rely on the One who never changes!
“For a Child will be born to us, a Son will be given to us; and the government will rest on His shoulders; And His name will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Eternal Father, Prince of Peace.” Isaiah 9:6 (New American Standard Bible)
Yes, there are so many good things we celebrate this HOLIDAY SEASON: being with family, gift giving and receiving, and spreading good cheer. While for many, this is also a very difficult time of year because of loss, depression and changes in life.
Because of Luke 2:11, which is the fulfillment of Isaiah 9:6, there is absolute hope for all the people who trust in Him.
"For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace." Luke 2:11.
This is no better message, there is no better assurance and there is no real reason why anyone should look to anyone else.
God knows, cares and is able to make all things anew. In this time of uncertainty, how about we turn to the One who is certain?
— Rev. Angelo Frazier, pastor, RiverLakes Community Church
•••
For Christians, the “holidays” are really a “holy” season which invites us to celebrate the two “comings” of Jesus Christ. The first “coming” was his birth in Bethlehem around 2,000 years ago.
Our belief is that God embraced our humanity by being conceived in the womb of the Virgin Mary. The birth of Jesus brought great joy to the people who longed for the coming of the Messiah.
As our Messiah, Jesus suffered, died and rose again to save us from sin and death. We remember and celebrate the arrival of that gift on December 25. The “Second Coming” of Christ is the gift that lies somewhere in the future.
We believe that Christ will come again to bring the fulness of God’s Kingdom to us. He will gift his faithful people with unending joy and peace through all eternity.
As a result of our joy at both “comings” of Christ, we gift one another, not simply with material things, but with the love and compassion that God has shown for us in Christ. We can do that by being mindful of the poor and less fortunate in our midst. We feed the hungry, shelter the homeless, visit the sick, comfort the lonely, etc. with the same love that God has extended to us.
This holy season reminds us that what we have received as a gift must be given as a gift.
— Msgr. Perry Kavookjian, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Bakersfield
•••
I confess. I’m a before Thanksgiving Christmas decorator. I know it’s controversial.
We deck our halls early around here and enjoy everything that the season has to offer for as long as we possibly can. Last weekend, my daughter was peeking through the ornaments, lifting out her favorites, when she discovered a tiny treasure box with a handwritten note inside.
I hadn’t thought of that ornament since last Christmas, and when she held it up, I instantly felt a sense of both sorrow and joy. You see, the ornament was a gift from a friend that passed away unexpectedly this year.
Maybe this year, you’ll have an empty seat at your holiday table because of loss, separation, or other circumstances. How do we hold feelings of both sorrow and joy in one season? Recognize that even though you have an empty chair, you can still have a full heart.
For some, that means treasuring memories and committing to creating new ones. For others, it’s intentionally combatting loneliness by placing yourself in community and building relationships.
For all of us, I believe it means remembering the reason we celebrate Christmas. It’s not just about the birth of a baby in an obscure village many years ago.
It’s how the birth of Jesus Christ changed everything and brings us hope for our future, real joy, and love like we’ve never known before.
This year, I’ll be holding my family close as we celebrate at our church’s Christmas Eve Candlelight service. If you’re struggling with sorrow or looking for joy this Christmas, you’re welcome to join us at Canyon Hills on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. or Dec. 25 at 9:30 a.m. — 7001 Auburn Street. Details at canyonhills.com.
— Jen Watts, executive pastor of ministries, Canyon Hills Church
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.