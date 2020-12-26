Most of the items you need for a project need some kind of kit. The same thing goes when you’re trying to mend and take care of yourself. With a pandemic still looming, self care has become more important than ever. When it comes to stress, anxiety or depression, the key to shift your mentality is to focus on activities that impact your inner peace.
Enter the at-home spa kit, a collection of palpable items that make you feel good. Everyone’s tool kit might look a little different depending on the activities you enjoy, but no matter what piques your interest, these things will help you connect with your wellness to a healthy lifestyle.
Tune it out
One of the common ways to calm your inner peace is to listen to your favorite playlist. When I’m going through an emotional mood, some of my favorite artists compose of Explosions in the Sky, Vampire Weekend, The Bleachers and James Newton Howard.
Write it down
Another common suggestion is to carry a journal and jot down your thoughts. You can treat this like a diary or even an idea journal. There are tons of journal apps, if you prefer being near your phone. Apps like Day One, Memento, Grid Diary and Five Minute Journal are a few popular mobile applications accessible on your phone. Or you can go the traditional route with a pen and paper.
Treat yourself
Whether it’s food or luxury items, treat yourself more often. You deserve to be rewarded for the things you do. Take yourself out to dinner, buy yourself that one thing you’ve always wanted if you can afford it and make yourself feel loved by you.
Enhance the smell of your surroundings
One of my favorite daily things to do is turn on my candle warmer inside my room. It’s self-care for me. Invest in a candle warmer or an oil diffuser. There are a few cheap options at local retail stores. We use these scents to connect us to our favorite places and that alone sends us inner peace.
Essential spa kit
Skin care
I find joy in having a skin care routine. My routine is excessive, but for beginners who want to feel fabulous in their bare skin, these are some great items to have:
- Herbivore face oil
- Kiel’s clearly corrective dark spot solution
- Fresh lotus anti-aging daily moisturizer
- Fresh kombucha antioxidants facial treatment essence
- Youth to the People superfood antioxidant cleanser
Find your calm
There are a number of ways to destress, like creating art digitally on your device or using an art tool. If that’s not your speed, you can download Headspace, Calm or Aura to get you into the right mindset.
Find time for a bath
Believe it or not, relaxing in a hot bathtub can help you destress as it eases tension in your muscles. Add something fun to your bath like bath bombs, epsom salts for smooth skin or any bath oils.
