While the Padre Hotel’s story begins in the roaring 1920s, its name originates from 1776, and we're not talking about the American Revolution. To the west, Spanish monk and explorer Padre Francisco Garces was trekking toward the California coast, along the Mojave Trail.
He was one of the first European missionaries to visit the area in the 18th century. As a representative of colonial Spain, Garces explored the southwest region of North America, including California, Arizona and Nevada.
According to Nevada’s Office of State Historic Preservation, Garces first entered into the southern end of the San Joaquin Valley in 1776 and set up several churches throughout California until his death in 1781, near Yuma, Ariz.
Los Angeles architect John Cooper, the brainchild behind the Roxie Theater in downtown L.A. and San Bernandino’s City Hall, designed the hotel in the architectural style of Spanish revival. It opened in 1928 under the name Hotel Padre, on land formerly holding the estate of city judge Benjamin Brundage, and cost $600,000 to build, which translates to approximately $10 million today.
The hotel was built as an upscale refuge for well-to-do oilmen exiting the fields for a weekend. Over the years, it’s earned a reputation for world-class service, ghosts and a wicked-cool sign.
Its next owner, Milton “Spartacus” Miller, purchased the Padre in 1954 and for the next 45 years waged an eventful campaign — at one point he positioned a fake missile on the roof that was pointed at City Hall — against city leaders that ended with his death in 1999.
Brent Miller, a hotel and restaurant developer, purchased the hotel in 2008, and oversaw its renovation and reopening in 2010.
“The owners wanted to retain the name,” said Stacey Warner, vice president of Eat.Drink.Sleep, which manages the hotel. “Because the building had already become so iconic in Bakersfield that they felt they should honor the history of the building. And it already had such a cool sign.”
Yet in the lobby and along some of the halls, murals of its namesake and origins act as a reminder of what the hotel means to its city.
