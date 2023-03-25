While the Padre Hotel’s story begins in the roaring 1920s, its name originates from 1776, and we're not talking about the American Revolution. To the west, Spanish monk and explorer Padre Francisco Garces was trekking toward the California coast, along the Mojave Trail.

He was one of the first European missionaries to visit the area in the 18th century. As a representative of colonial Spain, Garces explored the southwest region of North America, including California, Arizona and Nevada.