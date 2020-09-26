This is supposed to be high season for barbecue fundraisers in Bakersfield. They are tried-and-true money-makers for worthy causes. The most successful of them since 2013, the St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center fall BBQ, found itself debating whether to go forward with its only fundraiser of the year and only source of income amid the ongoing pandemic. But because the center, which provides two sack meals to upwards of 200 men, women and children a day, and receives no federal, state or local funding, necessity became the mother of invention.
Supporters and sponsors will still have the opportunity to help, just socially-distanced behind the wheel of their car at the center - 316 Baker St.
The drive-thru event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1, explained Deborah Leary who chairs the center’s board and the event. “It will just be minus the atmosphere of the center’s beautiful gardens and a thousand friends and loyal supporters.”
The menu, however, remains unchanged: A New York steak or teriyaki chicken prepared by Gary and Adam Icardo and their crew, beans, Wool Growers’ salad, a Pyrenees Bakery french roll and a slice of Smith’s Bakery’s cobbler.
Reservations are advised and can be made by calling 323-2941 or 872-1543. Tickets are $30 and must be purchased in advance at the center, the thrift store next door or online at svdpbakeresfield.org.
