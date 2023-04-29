Anna Jarvis, the woman who founded Mother's Day in America in the early 1900s, ironically, remained unmarried and childless her whole life.
Her efforts to dedicate one day each year in honor of the nation's mothers struck pay dirt in 1914 when President Woodrow Wilson signed a measure officially establishing the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.
Ultimately, Jarvis became disillusioned by the commercialization of the holiday and campaigned to have it rescinded. Not surprisingly, she would have no success in that second effort.
Now more than 100 years later, Mother's Day is once again nearly upon us. So we decided to take some time to talk with a few local moms about their thoughts on Mother's Day, what it means to them, and what makes a perfect gift on this special day.
Maybe not surprisingly, none of the moms expressed an interest in material gifts, but rather want more than anything the gift of time and the gift of love.
Cara Bruce, 43
"Mother's Day is a day I can now show my mom she did a good job raising me while simultaneously giving me the opportunity to grow the best and most important relationship I've ever had: the one with my daughter," said Cara Bruce, a longtime social service professional who is currently a full-time mom.
"Olivia was a miracle baby and though it's been somewhat of a challenge having her at an older time in my life, I'm wiser and more mentally prepared for raising her the way I've dreamed of," she said. "Mother's Day means knowing things happen for a reason and the Universe chose me to be Olivia's momma for a reason. She is the best, most beloved gift I could have ever asked for."
But a massage on Mother's Day would be nice, too, she said.
Ashleigh Tameka Thomas, 40
A single mother of three children, ages 21, 18, and 8, Ashleigh Tameka Thomas has been a mom long enough to appreciate celebrating Mother's Day with her kids at home or turning it into a getaway to the beach.
Or even getting together with her own mom to celebrate two generations of motherhood.
"It's another day I should be thankful for," she said.
After her eldest son's best friend — a young man she loved like her own son — lost his life in an auto accident last year, it brought home to her and her family the fragile nature of life.
"It's also a humbling day," she said, "because there are some who don't have their mothers anymore. And there are mothers who have lost a child.
"That hit home for my family," she said.
She's not looking for material gifts for Mom's Day this year.
"I will say this: I just have, like, little tiny complaints around the house. And one of them is, you know, for Mother's Day, I want a can opener. I don't want an electric one. I want a Kitchen Aid can opener."
Jessica Pineda, 36
One day you might find Bakersfield mother of three Jessica Pineda walking 14 miles through the Mojave Desert to complete a desert tortoise survey. The following week, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife technician might be seen documenting the presence of wildflowers and other bee vegetation at a spring meadow in Kern County.
Sure she's a science geek, and thrilled to do the work of a scientist, but when it comes to taking a well-deserved day off on Mother's Day, it's all about family for Pineda.
"My only wish for Mother's Day is to spend the day with everyone, my kids and my husband," she said.
She gets cards and smiles from her children.
"Sometimes they offer to massage my back," Pineda said, laughing. "But that lasts about 10 seconds."
Spending time together, appreciating one another — that's what Mother's Day means to her.
"I like the mushy stuff," she said.
Vicki Seaton, 67
One might call Vicki Seaton a seasoned veteran of Mother's Day. As the mother of three grown children and a grandmother of four, her thinking about how best to celebrate the day has evolved as the years have passed.
"I have a different twist on Mother's Day," she said.
For decades, the "kids," and later the kids and their kids, celebrated at the Seatons' house every Mom's Day. But after the Seaton children grew up to have children of their own, the family matriarch began to think they should be able to celebrate Mother's Day at their own homes, as a family unit.
"We do a lot of family things together," she said, including Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter — and they even take family vacations together.
"I have called off Mother's Day for me," she said. "I still get cards and flowers.
"I still get the respect, but I actually get a day off — and it works for them, too."
Happy Mother's Day, moms!
