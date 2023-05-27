Once again, Father's Day is nearly upon us — this year it falls on June 18 — so we decided to take some time to talk with a few local dads about Father's Day and what it means to them.
Robert Renteria
As a local DJ, Robert Renteria provides music, entertainment and a lot of personality and energy at weddings, anniversaries, and other special family events.
"One thing I've learned is that families come in many different forms," Renteria said. "My stepfather raised me, and later in life my biological dad became a part of my life.
"This experience made me into the dad that I am today."
Renteria said he looked to his stepdad as an example of what to do and to his biological dad for what not to do.
"In fairness to my biological dad, he has raised several kids, and he did learn from his mistakes, which I am very proud of," he said in a text message.
"All of this helped me to start my journey as a dad at 18 years of age."
Now Renteria has six children, ranging from age 4 to 26.
"They were my motivation to go back to school, he said. "I graduated from Bakersfield College cum laude with my plant science degree."
But it wasn't a cake walk.
At one point in his life, he was a single parent, with a 2-year-old, a 4-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 15-year-old.
"My wife and I just celebrated 21 years of marriage and we all still eat dinner at the dining table.
"What does Father’s Day mean to me? When I was young, it was a time to honor your dad or father figure that helped you grow up in life.
"Now it is my honor to be appreciated by my family."
Jason Martin
The proud dad of two beautiful daughters, Ellie, 15, and Lillie, 14, Jason Martin also has been a dad of sorts to Natasha, a foreign exchange student from Ukraine, whom he treated like his own daughter.
"At this point in my life, I have celebrated many Father's Days," Martin said, "and it's probably the most important holiday for me — more so than Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving and New Year’s.
"To me, the reason is simple: I chose to be their dad, and I brought them into the world out of pure love," he said. "Each day on this earth, they give me the gift back by loving me back."
Ellie and Lillie are heavily involved in school, activities and sports, he said. It's a serious commitment for a parent.
"I always joke that I am a taxi driver and an ATM, but at the end of the day, the reward for me is getting to see all of the sporting events, and to be able to take them to school, pick them up from school and be there for every single moment and share those moments with them.
"Father’s Day for me isn't just one day, it's every day."
Ray Sadolsky
Ray Sadolsky never thought he would have kids.
"My life in Boston was split between my full-time job at Raytheon and playing a lot of music with a band that played lots of shows every year," he recalled.
"There wasn’t time or room in my life for anything else."
But life has a strange way of ignoring the best-laid plans.
In California for a week of shows, he met the woman who would become his wife and the mother of their son, Jake.
"The marriage didn’t last but four years," Sadolsky said, "but 17 years later, we remain family and the best of friends — and a shining example of parenting together after a divorce.
"The second the nurses put Jacob in my arms, I knew my egocentric life was over for good," the longtime bass guitarist remembered. "Little did I know that this little guy would help me become a much better person, practically from day-one."
Having a child caused him to refocus on things that really mattered more than any goals he may have been chasing.
"Every Father's Day, I remember how much I owe this special person who became my son, and my best friend," Sadolsky said. "Just about everything I have in this life that really matters, somehow always spins back to him."
Like the other fathers interviewed for this story, Sadolsky said what he wants for Father's Day is not something one can buy.
"I have a 21-year-old son who has grown into this beautiful, selfless, hysterically funny and enormously gracious human being who tells me he loves me every day, and who has demonstrated remarkable musical talent, whose work ethic and potential far surpass anything I have demonstrated in my 30-some years of performing.
"I couldn’t possibly ask for anything more than the embarrassment of riches Jake has given me on a daily basis.
"I'm not a holiday guy per se, but Father's Day will always quietly be my favorite holiday because, while I have performed music on a high level all across the U.S., being a dad is the best gig I have ever had."
Tanner Byrom
Tanner Byrom said his life really began when he got sober in 1990. And it was his two daughters, Apryl and Madison, who motivated him to get right.
"I had to become sober to become a dad," he said. "I wasn't truly a dad before that.
"Now I have a life, and I would never have known it otherwise."
The longtime working musician and small-business owner is honest about sobriety and what it has meant to him. And he has helped others find their way along the difficult path that he has taken.
For him, it was all connected to fatherhood.
"I was dysfunctional," he remembered. "I wanted to be right for my kids.
"My girls saved my life, just by being born."
Asked what he wants for Father's Day, Byrom didn't hesitate.
"My new grandbaby, healthy and happy," he said of the pending arrival of his first grandchild.
A few days after the interview, baby Marco was born.
Healthy and happy.
