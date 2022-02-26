There are close to 1,000 names engraved on the Wall of Valor at the Kern Veterans Memorial in downtown Bakersfield.
Only one is a woman.
This engraved list of local veterans who were killed in action during wartime includes Helen Greene Kent, a onetime Taft resident who died in 1945 while serving her country on a jungle-covered island in the Pacific.
Her husband's name, Earl Kent, is also engraved on those panels of glass on Truxtun Avenue.
"Earl and Helen Kent are the only husband and wife on any war memorial," said historian, archivist and teacher at Bakersfield High School Ken Hooper.
Earl and Helen Kent met in Kern County in the early days of America's involvement in World War II, according to information found in the BHS archives organized and compiled over several years by Hooper and hundreds of his students.
As war raged in Europe and the Pacific, the star-crossed lovers must have fallen in love in a hurry.
Earl was stationed at Minter Field in Shafter, where he was receiving his primary flight training as a pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps.
Helen, an Army brat born on a military base in South Carolina in 1921, had studied two years at the University of Utah, before moving to Taft and enrolling in the Bakersfield Business School.
In one photo of Earl and Helen together, happiness seems written across their faces. The ecstatic young couple could not have known that the war would take a terrible toll on them.
When they married on April 27, 1942, they could not have known that neither one of them would survive the war.
In April 1943, one year after his marriage to Helen, Earl Kent was killed while co-piloting a B-24 Liberator Bomber, nicknamed "Satan's Chariot," over Ostend, Belgium. Earl and his chariot were shot down by German Luftwaffe fighter ace Otto Stammberger flying an Me 109 light air fighter.
Following Earl's death, Helen Kent may have wanted to continue her husband's legacy. Or maybe she just wanted to give what she could to the war effort.
Helen joined the Women's Army Corps on June 28, 1943, according to the archives.
After basic training, she was sent to WAC branch #3 in Conway, Ark., where she was awarded (in her husband's honor) the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal with three oak leaf clusters.
In December 1944, Helen was ordered to Dutch New Guinea, in the southwestern Pacific. She was accompanied by Ruth Coster, a friend she met in the WAC when they trained together in Georgia.
Coster's daughter, Dona Cruse, knows the story of their friendship and their service. In an interview with The Californian in 2007, Cruse said she still had Kent's dog tags at her home in Arizona. They were left to her by her mother, who died in 2005.
"They were both with the Far East Air Service Command," Cruse recalled at the time. "They were involved with keeping track of and shipping supplies. They were great friends."
The WACs slept in tents behind barbed wire as some Japanese soldiers were still known to be on the island.
"The ranking woman in each tent was issued a sidearm that she kept under her pillow," Coster said.
But the WACs knew how to have fun, too.
"They were drinking buddies," Coster said of the young friends. "They'd have picnics with pork and beans, Vienna sausage and a fifth of Jack."
On May 13, 1945, barely two years after the death of her beloved, Kent and 20 others were on a C-47 transport plane that clipped a row of treetops and crashed in the valley of Shangri-La. Only three survived. Helen Kent was killed. She was 23.
With the help of native tribesmen, the three survivors were able to make their way out of the jungle. The story made national news.
In 2005, a missionary teacher in the area who had heard about the crash site from the indigenous people made his way to the site and set up a memorial in honor of Kent and the 17 others who never came out of that jungle.
Bakersfield has its own memorial — etched in pride and sacred glass.
