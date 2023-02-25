For Kate Lloyd, life as she knew it changed not with a bang but a whimper.
In July 2020, the cardiac episode she experienced was a surprise given the symptoms she didn't anticipate.
"I was expecting a heart attack would feel like 'bang!' But it was like when a small child lays its head on your chest, that small pressure. My jaw ached. Between my shoulder blades, it felt like a punch."
The night before, Lloyd had gone to bed at a reasonable hour and slept well through the night but, when she rose early to get a roast in the Crockpot, she felt really tired.
"My left hand went tingly and numb, then it went away," she said. "Then the right hand did it. My arm was a dead weight, literally from my shoulder to my fingertip. It made my arm feel like 100 pounds."
Lloyd and her husband, Richard, first went to her primary care physician, who checked her blood pressure and ran an electrocardiogram, which didn't show signs of a heart attack.
The next call was to her cardiologist, Dr. Rasham Sandhu, who performed another EKG.
"There was a heavy weight," Lloyd said. "I've never felt anything like that in my life."
Dr. Sandhu ordered an angiogram for the next day to look for blocked or narrowed blood vessels in the heart.
After detecting an 80 percent blockage in Lloyd's left anterior descending artery — an occurrence known as a "widow maker" — Dr. Sandhu put in a stent.
Six weeks later, Lloyd received a second stent in the same artery where a 60 percent blockage had been detected with the first blockage but was not initially covered by insurance.
Lloyd, who is in her 60s, said she felt better until April 2022, when she was struck by a shortness of breath.
"I couldn't pinpoint it but I knew something wasn't right."
After some tests and a discussion of how she wasn't a "textbook case," Lloyd went on Lasix for fluid retention this fall.
She said, "I have what is considered congestive heart failure, which sucks. I know my dad had congestive heart failure. My mom was the oldest of four children and her brothers had heart issues. And Mom had strokes."
Along with her treatment, Lloyd credits the Cardiac Rehabilitation Program at Bakersfield Heart Hospital with helping her change her life.
"I just love them to pieces," she said of the rehab staff. "They said, 'Kate, you're either going to be all in or don't bother.'"
"It's professional, they know their stuff but they're so friendly."
Along with taking vitals and overseeing exercise, the rehab staff offered important tips about how patients could improve their diet.
"They emphasized whole grains, eating a lot more vegetables and fruits, really focused on helping you eat healthier."
Lloyd, who considered herself a healthy eater with meals of protein with some greens, learned there's a bit more to it.
"There’s a lot of sodium, a lot of fat in things. ... I call it 'monopoly’: monounsaturated and polyunsaturated. Those are the ones you want to have. You don’t want trans or saturated fat."
Now steak is a rarer indulgence with a leaner filet mignon.
Not content with keeping her newfound knowledge to herself, Lloyd took to social media to share not only her story but tips on how to live healthier.
"I'm sharing it because that's how we learn. ... I want people to know it's OK to be a little overweight and to start working on it."
Lloyd keeps up her cardio in her "peace palace," a backyard Tuff Shed that her husband helped transform with insulation, electricity, AC and a TV that can stream programs. His wife has recently been catching up on "Hill Street Blues," which she missed in its first run while raising her family, as she alternates between working out with "Popeye" (elliptical) and "Brutus" (treadmill), both of which "make you stronger."
All this work is for a big goal: to be around as long as she can for her husband of 43 years and her family.
She said, "I have three grandchildren. I want to see them all graduate."
Along with adopting healthier habits, Lloyd encourages people to listen to their bodies and get checked out if something doesn't seem right. And since women face different symptoms with heart issues, they need to be especially vigilant.
"As women, what we do is put things on the back burner because we're caretakers. We need to take care of ourselves."
With heartfelt appreciation for God, her husband, Dr. Sandhu and the BHH rehab staff, Lloyd said she wants people to learn from her experience.
"If even one person benefits from this, this is a good thing."
