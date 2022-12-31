Thinking back, as a child, we did not receive many gifts from anyone, other than our parents.
I don’t recall shopping specifically for gifts for my siblings. One set of grandparents, as well as many aunts and uncles, were in Florida, and they usually sent “family presents,” such as boxes of citrus at Christmas or other occasions.
Growing up, we saw the local Tennessee grandparents and other close aunts and uncles at least several times a week, and they were more into “experiences” than cards or gifts. These experiences usually included the whole gang of cousins or other relatives.
When there was an occasional birthday card from the Florida grandparents, or other relatives, which usually contained some money, we didn’t just write thank-you cards, we wrote letters.
The first real big thank-you card occasion was at high school graduation. When ordering graduation announcements, part of the ordering form included thank-you note cards. It was just expected that if you’d received a graduation gift, a thank-you card was to be forthcoming.
Every graduation gift was acknowledged pretty immediately, with no excuses for not sending one.
As we got older, gifts received for bridal showers, weddings, baby showers, etc., were immediately acknowledged with thank-you notes ... no excuses ... no emails ... no texts.
It has always been considered impolite to arrive empty-handed at the home of someone hosting a dinner party or get-together, even if it is just a token gift. After the party or event, a thank-you note sent to the host/hostess is something that is “just done.”
Today, with the preponderance of “porch pirates,” I do like to at least know that a gift I have sent has been received.
I generally still receive a hand-written thank-you note from my friends and relatives for special occasion gifts (weddings, etc.), although many now seem to rely more and more on a text or email for acknowledgment.
I have little tolerance if gifts are not acknowledged by some means, and my gift list gets shorter and shorter.
There is no excuse for a failure to say thank you.
Karen Northcutt is a development and planning consultant, who lives in Lake Isabella. She grew up in Tennessee, where she acquired Southern manners that include sending thank-you notes and gifts. Asked by Bakersfield Life magazine to comment on gift-giving and gratitude, Karen Northcutt conferred with her sisters in Tennessee before sharing these thoughts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.