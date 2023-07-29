The night will be illuminated at The Park at River Walk on Aug, 19 as hundreds of personalized lanterns carrying messages of hope, love, closure and peace will float along the water as part of the Bakersfield Water Lantern Festival.
“It’s a great thing to do with the family, to take a date, and design a lantern and launch it onto the water,” said Peter Lofgren, the West Coast community outreach specialist for the Water Lantern Festival. “It can fulfill a need for pretty much anyone,”
Organizers hope to create an accepting and inviting environment for people of all ages and backgrounds to share the spiritually uplifting event that includes food trucks, games and activities, and live music followed by the sunset launch of paper lanterns lighting the waters.
“And put it out into the universe,” Lofgren said.
A ticket purchase for the event includes a floating lantern kit and a LED candle. A deck of conversation starters are also included, as well as a scavenger hunt for kids.
The lanterns, Lofgren said, are eco-friendly, made from rice paper and wood. Attendees will be able to design their lanterns using markers included in their kit.
“People come for a variety of different reasons,” Lofgren said. “They can commemorate their lantern to a lost loved one, or maybe to a new goal — whatever the desire they want, they can put that on their lantern."
The group has a buoy system in place to pick up the lanterns from the water to drag them back to shore. LED candles are also recycled for future use.
