The night will be illuminated at The Park at River Walk on Aug, 19 as hundreds of personalized lanterns carrying messages of hope, love, closure and peace will float along the water as part of the Bakersfield Water Lantern Festival.

“It’s a great thing to do with the family, to take a date, and design a lantern and launch it onto the water,” said Peter Lofgren, the West Coast community outreach specialist for the Water Lantern Festival. “It can fulfill a need for pretty much anyone,”

Tags

Recommended for you