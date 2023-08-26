When "John Wick: Chapter 4" debuted in March, it offered fans a satisfying conclusion to the saga of Keanu Reeves' assassin who was driven by revenge then a desire for freedom.

Although Reeves may not return for any other missions (that finale seemed pretty conclusive), the "John Wick" universe will continue to produce stories.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.