When "John Wick: Chapter 4" debuted in March, it offered fans a satisfying conclusion to the saga of Keanu Reeves' assassin who was driven by revenge then a desire for freedom.
Although Reeves may not return for any other missions (that finale seemed pretty conclusive), the "John Wick" universe will continue to produce stories.
First up is the "The Continental: From the World of John Wick," heading to Peacock this month.
The streaming series will focus on the origins of the hotel for assassins featured prominently in the film series.
Colin Woodell will star as Winston, played by Ian McShane in the films, prior to him becoming the proprietor of the New York branch.
In the three-part event, Winston finds himself in hot water courtesy of his brother, Frankie (Ben Robson from TNT's "Animal Kingdom"), who stole something from Cormac (Mel Gibson), who currently runs the hotel.
Ayomide Adegun is also featured as the younger version of the concierge Charon, portrayed by Lance Reddick in the films.
Hopefully Mishel Prada has a decent part in the series. She shined in the series "Vida," about sisters returning to Boyle Heights, which ran for three seasons on Starz.
Along with "The Ballerina," due out next June, with Ana de Armas as a dancer set on epic revenge, fans should be happy to still explore the "John Wick" universe.
Expect plenty of gunbattles and fantastic fight sequences when "The Continental" begins streaming Sept. 22 on Peacock.
If the consumer market is to be believed, we are in the midst of Halloween season. Now while you might not be ready for the pumpkins and other scares, we can still sneak in a few mysteries.
Earlier this year, I included Agatha Christie's "Hallowe'en Party" on my current reading list.
As often happens with the list, that title remains in the TBR (to be read) pile.
Since the book served more as inspiration, the upcoming "A Haunting in Venice" is not a direct adaptation and I won't feel bad seeing it first.
Kenneth Branagh returns as Hercule Poirot, Christie's supersleuth that he portrayed in 2017''s "Murder on the Orient Express" and last year's "Death on the Nile," to which this is a sequel.
The star, who also directed the film, told the press that while "Orient Express" was a tale of revenge and "Nile" was a tale of greed, "Haunting" is the question of "whether there is anything beyond us."
In the film, the now-retired detective is living in Venice and reluctantly attends an All Hallows' Eve seance at a decaying palazzo where a guest is murdered. As expected, he picks up the case, uncovering secrets and supernatural dealings.
Like the aforementioned films, the list of suspects here is packed with star power including Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Kelly Reilly (embracing the British accent she hides on "Yellowstone") and Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh.
While "Nile" paled in comparison to the previous 1978 big screen adaptation, this story has only been adapted for television. I choose to be optimistic that "Haunting" will be a good way to kick off the Halloween season.
"A Haunting in Venice" heads to theaters on Sept. 15.
And one more pick that's more in the eerie category is the latest offering in the "American Horror Story" anthology.
This 12th outing on FX, "American Horror Story: Delicate," is based on Danielle Valentine's new book "Delicate Condition," about an up-and-coming actress who has struggled with IVF treatments.
She's told she's had a miscarriage but still feels she is pregnant despite what her husband and doctors say.
Although it seems to have shades of "Rosemary's Baby," the author said her inspiration was closer to "Alien."
No telling how this will all play out on the screen as told by Ryan Murphy.
We do know the cast includes returning "AHS" vets Emma Roberts and Zachary Quinto (in a cameo) as well as Cara Delevingne and Kim Kardashian, whose casting has annoyed some fans.
Posters for the show have featured spider imagery so it will be interesting to see how this is translated on the screen.
"American Horror Story: Delicate" debuts Sept. 20 on FX and streams the next day on Hulu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.