As the writers strike continues, viewers can't help but wonder what the streaming landscape will look like over the next year. Many shows have halted production and one can only hope terms can be met to get the creative juices flowing into scripts rather than clever strike signs.
For now, we've still got some shows to look forward to this month. Those who can embrace some fictional anxiety will be happy when "The Bear" returns to Hulu on June 22.
Debuting last summer, the series centers on talented chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, (Jeremy Allen White) who returns to his hometown of Chicago to run his late brother's restaurant, The Beef. Struggling to manage the failing business, he's also keen to modernize operations in opposition to the current staff and his "cousin" Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who had served as manager.
White is great in his role but the real standout to me is Ayo Edebiri, who plays Sydney, a talented but inexperienced sous chef Carmy hires to bring his vision to life. She has ideas of her own and her relationships with the staff — including stubborn line cook Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) and Marcus (Lionel Boyce), the bread baker who dreams of being a pastry chef — lead to some of the best scenes.
After struggling in Season 1 to stay afloat, The Beef is poised for big changes after Carmy uncovers the recipe for success in a note from his deceased brother.
It will be interesting to see how they fare when an overflowing toilet or after-hours bachelor party aren't the keys to their undoing.
There's still time to catch up before the 10-episode new season drops later this month.
Also back for a second season is "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," which returns to Paramount+ on June 15.
The 11th series in the "Star Trek" universe, "Worlds" is a spinoff of "Star Trek: Discovery" and follows Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew of the starship USS Enterprise.
Set in the decade before the events of "Star Trek: The Original Series," this series explores lore than was referenced in the classic series. (Longtime fans will recall Pike's disturbing meeting with Capt. Kirk and Mr. Spock in the 1960s series.)
You don't have to be deep into the "Star Trek" fandom, but that insight certainly leads to an enhanced viewing experience (hat tip to the boyfriend for his encyclopedic recall of the expanded universe).
What's also exciting about this upcoming season is the crossover with one of the franchise's current animated series, "Lower Decks." Live-action versions of "Lower Decks" characters Mariner and Boimler will appear on "Worlds" played by the actors who voice them (Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid, respectively).
If this all feels like too many new stories, I deeply urge you to view the final season of "Picard," which just concluded on the streaming service. Even if you don't view the previous two seasons, this is a treat for fans of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Talk about getting the band back together.
And speaking of longtime fandoms, the last recommendation is "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”
Said to be the last film in the Indiana Jones franchise, "Dial" picks up in 1969 with adventure-loving archaeologist (Harrison Ford) finding himself drawn into a mess created by his goddaughter, Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge).
Mads Mikkelsen, whom I loved on the NBC series "Hannibal," plays a former Nazi hired by NASA who ends up looking for the same artifact that Indy and Helena are seeking.
The film also brings back the delightful John Rhys-Davies as Sallah along with new cast members including Antonio Banderas, Thomas Kretschmann and Toby Jones.
Perhaps this film will allow fans to purge the memory of the disappointing previous sequel "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" from 2008. (Let us never hear the name Mutt again!)
