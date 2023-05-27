As the writers strike continues, viewers can't help but wonder what the streaming landscape will look like over the next year. Many shows have halted production and one can only hope terms can be met to get the creative juices flowing into scripts rather than clever strike signs.

For now, we've still got some shows to look forward to this month. Those who can embrace some fictional anxiety will be happy when "The Bear" returns to Hulu on June 22.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.