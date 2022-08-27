You don’t need me to tell you that women are underrepresented in the film industry, because it has been one of the most prominent venues for discussion of their lack of representation in the world at large, but here are a few choice statistics.
It begins behind the camera, where in the top 250 grossing films of 2021, just 17 percent of directors and 17 percent of writers are women, according to research from San Diego State University. In addition, I dare say consequently, just 31 percent of the top 100 films of 2021 featured female protagonists.
My goal for this month’s watchlist is simple enough: to highlight several contemporary films with well-crafted women protagonists. I hope you’ll consider checking some of them out.
‘Buffaloed’
At the time of writing, “Not Okay,” a movie about a New York woman who pretends to have survived a terrorist attack for online clout, is setting the internet ablaze with hot takes about social media culture. I wish people had paid the same level of attention to another movie starring Zoey Deutch as a hustler from just a few years earlier, “Buffaloed.”
What makes this movie so interesting is its specificity — it’s not exactly the type of story that gets regularly made into a major motion picture. Deutch plays Peg, an enterprising young woman in Buffalo, N.Y., who, in the process of trying to pay off her own debt, realizes there is a massively lucrative market for debt collection in her city. She ropes an array of down-on-their-luck locals into a legally and morally dubious get-rich-quick scheme, while trying to avoid the threats of fellow collector Wizz (Jai Courtney) and her own love interest, Graham (Jermaine Fowler), a district attorney.
This movie is obsessed with wings and western New York accents, as it should be, and so credit to writer Brian Sacca and director Tanya Wexler for creating a unique story in an equally distinctive location. It has no trouble standing out from the other fare available on streaming.
‘Kimi’
With “Kimi,” Steven Soderbergh threaded an impossible needle, as he often does, by making a movie about both the pandemic and the tech industry that doesn’t feel ham-fisted in either regard. It’s a unique sort of thriller that feels undeniably well suited to the modern era.
“Kimi” stars Zoë Kravitz, in her best role I’ve seen and a departure from her typical casting, as the agoraphobic Angela, who has the undesirable job of listening to the inputs into Alexa-like personal assistant devices called Kimi. This role gives her a chance to improve Kimi’s performance by remedying errors, but also a window into the lives of unsuspecting people around the country. When Angela hears a crime being committed on a Kimi recording and attempts to share her findings, she quickly finds that forces within her own company have an interest in suppressing them.
Kravitz is so compelling as what could easily have become a dull character and successfully carries the film on her shoulders, remaining believable even as the film ratchets up the tension and action. This movie is a piece of pandemic-era art for sure, but I expect it to age atypically well. I hope it gets to age at all, and some more people discover it in the years to come.
‘Shiva Baby’
This one is a doozy. The movie that launched a thousand “Uncut Gems” comparisons and turned Rachel Sennott from Twitter comedian into buzzy young actor, “Shiva Baby” runs for just 77 minutes but makes an indelible impression.
Set against the backdrop of a Jewish shiva ceremony (a weeklong funeral observance at the home of the bereaved), the movie traps Danielle (Sennott) in a house with her family, her ex-girlfriend and a man with whom she is currently pursuing a transactional relationship, purportedly to pay her way through law school — who, it turns out, is married. The plot unfolds fairly naturally from there, and the result is a film that is agonizing in the best possible way, in that it makes you want to crawl out of your own skin but keep your eyes firmly fixed on the screen all the while.
Sennott is great as a character who (yes, like Howard in “Uncut Gems”) repeatedly makes questionable decisions and digs herself a deeper and deeper hole, but still manages to win your sympathies. And a special shoutout to Molly Gordon as Danielle’s more self-possessed ex Maya. Gordon has repeatedly made an impression with small roles in stuff like “Booksmart” and “Ramy” and it’s great to see her get a little more to work with here. Director Emma Seligman is already set to make another film with Sennott; we’ll see if it attains the same level of squirminess.
