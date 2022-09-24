For this month’s Watchlist, I wanted to highlight a couple of recent movies I’ve enjoyed from new directors under 40 — with the caveat that this is a fairly common line of inquiry in the entertainment world, and it can be easy to get caught up in the hype when a director bursts onto the scene.
Given those facts, I also decided to go into a bit more detail about these two films than I usually do in this column. I hope that will help you make some educated decisions about your October streaming picks. While you’re at it, also check out some honorable mentions: “Creed” and “Black Panther” from 36-year-old Ryan Coogler and “The Farewell” from 39-year-old Lulu Wang.
'Plan B'
I sometimes feel like I’m the only person who watched this movie, one of two films that rookie director Natalie Morales, 37, a veteran TV actor, put out in 2021. Maybe it’s because it came out directly on Hulu in May of that year, just when many people were returning to theaters for the first time during the pandemic, but it still perplexes me that a film with a 96 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes remained so unknown.
The movie centers on a pair of teenage girls who embark on an adventure across their home state South Dakota, as one of them is desperate to find an extremely elusive morning-after pill. Because of the zany, raunchy humor and the general plot structure it would be easy to label the movie “‘Booksmart’ with politics” — and boy, did critics love making that comparison — but I think “Plan B” compares favorably to “Booksmart” in a lot of ways.
For one thing, the conflicts between protagonists Sunny (Kuhoo Verma) and Lupe (Victoria Moroles), when they do arise, feel like they’re rooted in genuine character differences aggravated by plot circumstances, rather than inevitable story-structure needs like you usually see in these sorts of movies. Also, by placing the film in South Dakota and centering two actors of color, Morales and company help “Plan B” avoid many of the accusations of privilege and myopia that dogged “Booksmart” and other coming-of-age comedies upon release. The Midwestern setting is also, of course, key to emphasizing the movie’s central message about contraception access.
Not everything in this film lands, especially the world’s most telegraphed plot “twist” related to the identity of Lupe’s love interest and at least one gratuitously gross sequence, but it’s genuinely funny and entertaining throughout. Morales does an excellent job balancing the entertainment value with the political value.
“Cha Cha Real Smooth”
I think I am reaching the stage in my life where the accomplishments of people like Cooper Raiff, a 25-year-old who has now written, directed, produced and starred in two excellent films, start to make me feel inadequate. In all seriousness, I have followed Raiff’s work with interest since I was pleasantly surprised by the striking realism of his grawlix-titled debut “S#!%house” (which I recommended in the May issue of Bakersfield Life), and so was pretty excited for the June release of the follow-up, “Cha Cha Real Smooth.”
Whereas “S#!%house” starred Raiff as Alex, a college freshman struggling to find his way in unfamiliar surroundings, “Cha Cha” now centers on Raiff as Andrew, an aimless college graduate working at bar mitzvah parties who finds himself drawn to a young single mother (Dakota Johnson) and her autistic daughter Lola (Vanessa Burghardt).
Raiff is just as eminently watchable as before, particularly in his many scenes with Burghardt, and I think he stepped his game up in terms of the writing, which is more straightforwardly funny. I also enjoyed some of the fleshed-out side characters in the film, especially Evan Assante as Andrew’s brother David.
I do have my fair share of complaints. Namely, part of what made Raiff’s lead tolerable in “S#!%house” was that even though he could be juvenile and petty, he learned and developed as the film progresses. I didn’t see that same growth from his “Cha Cha” character. It feels like Andrew spends most of the film getting told he’s too pure and good for the world and whatnot and never actually faces any consequences when he does screw up. In a way, he becomes less likable as a result.
I’m excited to see Raiff work in a context more extrapolated from his own experiences as a 20-something guy — his next film, “The Trashers,” centers on a minor league hockey team run by a mobster who works in waste management. For now, though, “Cha Cha” is a welcome addition to the wide range of independent films released in 2022.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.
