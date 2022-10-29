All the hype and commotion surrounding summer blockbusters, of which there were a staggering number this time around, tends to obscure the significance of other theatrical windows throughout the year. For me, for example, Thanksgiving has always been associated with quality releases across a wide variety of genres.

I have a lot of fond memories of making the most of my days off surrounding the holiday — usually not Black Friday due to the utter chaos, but rather Wednesday or Saturday — and going to check out some intriguing release at a local cinema. I can only imagine that many others do the same and that’s why studios tend to concentrate on it so much; plus, it’s shortly before the end of the year and times out well for Oscar consideration. I have vivid recollections of seeing both great films, like the first two “Creed” movies, and decidedly less great ones, like the first two “Fantastic Beasts” movies, during this period.

