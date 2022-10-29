All the hype and commotion surrounding summer blockbusters, of which there were a staggering number this time around, tends to obscure the significance of other theatrical windows throughout the year. For me, for example, Thanksgiving has always been associated with quality releases across a wide variety of genres.
I have a lot of fond memories of making the most of my days off surrounding the holiday — usually not Black Friday due to the utter chaos, but rather Wednesday or Saturday — and going to check out some intriguing release at a local cinema. I can only imagine that many others do the same and that’s why studios tend to concentrate on it so much; plus, it’s shortly before the end of the year and times out well for Oscar consideration. I have vivid recollections of seeing both great films, like the first two “Creed” movies, and decidedly less great ones, like the first two “Fantastic Beasts” movies, during this period.
Hence my disappointment at this year’s release schedule. I have little doubt that “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “The Fabelmans” will be excellent, but they’ll be old news two weeks later when the holiday rolls around. “She Said” should be an intense and revealing look at the journalists who uncovered Harvey Weinstein’s history of abuse and I’ll be interested to see how Noah Baumbach adapts “White Noise,” but besides that we’ve got an oddly underhyped Disney movie (“Strange World”), Timothee Chalamet in a cannibalistic romance (“Bones and All”) and the third Pinocchio film of the year. And for some reason “Disenchanted” is going straight to Disney+.
It makes me reminisce about probably my favorite Thanksgiving release window ever, 2019. Maybe I'll just stream some of those movies instead. Perhaps I’m just looking back on it with rose-tinted glasses since it was the last pre-pandemic Thanksgiving, but it featured some seriously excellent options.
I have already raved at length in the pages of this magazine about “Knives Out,” a sharp, topical mystery with an unparalleled cast. “Ford v. Ferrari,” the story of an engineer and driver tasked with earning Ford a win over Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, seemingly evaporated from the cultural consciousness immediately after its release, but it is the archetypal “dad movie” and excellent on its own merits, too, driven by charismatic lead performances from Matt Damon and Christian Bale. (Tracy Letts, as usual, also steals scenes as Henry Ford II.)
“Dark Waters” and “The Report” are both probably less interesting than the real-life stories they’re based on, but still make for compelling watches if you like dry movies about stoic guys (Mark Ruffalo and Adam Driver, respectively) investigating misdeeds. “Frozen II” didn’t match the original in terms of cultural impact but, like any Lopezes production, has a plethora of good songs at its disposal — “Show Yourself” should have gotten much more attention — and was plenty entertaining.
I have not seen, but have heard excellent things about, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “The Two Popes” and “Waves.”
Perhaps I will look silly in retrospect after Korean War drama “Devotion” takes the world by storm this fall. I do like both Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell. But for now, I am harkening back to what I consider better days at the movie theater.
Reporter Henry Greenstein
