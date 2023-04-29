I try to be a forward-thinking person, but by their very nature, my slates of movie and TV recommendations have been inherently backward-looking. I’m changing that this month — this time around, I’ll be channeling the “best of” spirit to discuss the best of what’s coming up in May.

This is always a busy month for entertainment, but one interesting thing about 2023 is that so many big studio movies have already been released earlier in the year than usual. On consecutive weekends beginning in February came “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Cocaine Bear” and “Creed III.” Next up was “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” two weeks later, followed by “John Wick: Chapter 4” and “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

