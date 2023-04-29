I try to be a forward-thinking person, but by their very nature, my slates of movie and TV recommendations have been inherently backward-looking. I’m changing that this month — this time around, I’ll be channeling the “best of” spirit to discuss the best of what’s coming up in May.
This is always a busy month for entertainment, but one interesting thing about 2023 is that so many big studio movies have already been released earlier in the year than usual. On consecutive weekends beginning in February came “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Cocaine Bear” and “Creed III.” Next up was “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” two weeks later, followed by “John Wick: Chapter 4” and “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."
In other words, the early-summer blockbusters that come out in May aren’t going to enter a complete entertainment void as they sometimes do. Audiences may need additional motivation to return to theaters once again.
This ties into a broader discussion about so-called “superhero fatigue,” a topic that has returned to the forefront after “Quantumania” and “Fury of the Gods” debuted to lukewarm reviews and, in the latter’s case, mediocre box-office returns. I was feeling the effects of this oversaturation last year after watching one Marvel Studios TV show too many, and I didn’t particularly like either “Quantumania” or “Fury of the Gods,” yet somehow I always get sucked back in. Maybe I’m just an insufficiently refined film consumer, but the poignant trailer for Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” with its needle drop of “Since You Been Gone” by Rainbow, totally worked on me.
Modern superhero movies have lacked an appropriate balance between humor and genuine pathos for a while now, and I think writer/director James Gunn is the right person to bring it back. Many disagree, but I felt he struck it nearly perfectly in the first “Guardians” installment while leaning too hard into unfunny bits in the somewhat less acclaimed follow-up. The dark tone of the “Vol. 3” trailer, combined with the success of Gunn’s recent work over at DC — I enjoyed both “The Suicide Squad” and “Peacemaker” — gives me hope that he’ll wrap up the trilogy with the seriousness it deserves. That movie comes out May 5.
I expect that “Fast X” and “The Little Mermaid” will be immense box office draws too, but the rest of what I’m personally looking forward to in May comes on the small screen. I’m particularly interested in a pair of comedies.
I’m fascinated to see where “The Other Two," premiering May 4, goes in its third season. This is a show that, in my view, took a while to hone its sharp comedy and compelling characters. I certainly needed a few episodes to get into it and a few more to push past some storylines that I found uncompelling. The first season centered on the efforts of Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke (Heléne Yorke) to reckon with the sudden online fame of their teenage brother Chase (Case Walker); the second turned their mother Pat (Molly Shannon) into just as much of a celebrity, dramatically changing the direction of the plot. With Cary and Brooke beginning to gain some traction in their own careers and relationships, how will the show proceed, especially given that the creators have said it opens with a three-year time jump?
Another returning show is my beloved “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson,” which defies categorization beyond the fact that it’s a criminally underappreciated, immensely awkward sketch show starring the titular comedian. I hopped aboard the bandwagon pretty quickly after Season 1’s release in 2019, but it’s been fascinating to watch its gradual increase in popularity through the proliferation of “We’re all trying to find the guy who did this” memes on Twitter in the years since. (The quote comes from a sketch called “Brooks Brothers” featuring a man dressed as a hot dog who refuses to accept blame for driving a hot dog-shaped car into a store.)
Season 2 didn’t always reach the same heights but also featured fewer duds. I have a hard time imagining what kinds of big swings this show can possibly take in its third season (out May 30). “Brooks Brothers” premiered four years ago. The “Karl Havoc” sketch — about, somehow, a jovial prank-show host who becomes nihilistic and demoralized when he puts on an overly elaborate costume — was two years later. I can’t wait to see how Robinson tops them.
