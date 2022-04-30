If you’re writing a coming-of-age movie and feel like you haven’t done enough to tug at the audience’s heartstrings, a surefire path to success is throwing in the pending threat of graduation.
Middle school, high school, college, whatever. You don't even have to show a graduation in some cases, but just say it's the main character's last year. Practically everyone can relate to this rite of passage, to the extent that the director’s work, in terms of evoking emotions, is basically done as soon as the prop master buys the first mortarboard.
If I sound cynical at all about this, it’s only because I fall for it every time.
For this month’s installment I have picked out a few movies in which the filmmakers went to the effort to actually build a good movie leading to their climactic set piece. (In one case, they forgot to make the graduation segment itself good, but I’ll get into that later.)
‘Luce’
This film has an exceptionally high ratio of quality to popularity. I think part of why no one seems to have heard of it is its atypical name — which is actually a plot point in its story.
The movie centers on Luce (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), a Black child adopted from Eritrea by white parents who grows to become the perfect high school student, a shining example of academic and athletic excellence. When Luce writes an essay from the perspective of political philosopher Frantz Fanon advocating for anti-colonialist violence, and his teacher Ms. Wilson (Octavia Spencer) takes issue, both Luce and his community start to question his image as a model student.
You can always count on Spencer to excel, but Harrison is a revelation in this role, beaming from ear to ear with a smile that becomes increasingly unsettling as his life comes under greater scrutiny. We learn a lot about Luce, a debater and valedictorian-to-be, through the speeches he gives in the movie. Eventually, his emotions start to bubble up to the surface, coming to a head in the movie’s masterfully ambiguous conclusion.
‘Eighth Grade’
You could watch this whole movie without knowing that Bo Burnham, the multihyphenate responsible for a series of uber-popular mid-2010s comedy specials and most recently the trenchant “Inside,” wrote and directed it.
“Eighth Grade” centers on the trials and tribulations of Kayla (Elsie Fisher), a young teenager with social anxiety struggling to find a place amid her peers and growing distant from her single dad (Josh Hamilton). Burnham’s meticulous script tracks the ebbs and flows of Kayla’s self-confidence — she makes internet self-help videos for issues she herself struggles with — as she approaches, you guessed it, her graduation.
The movie is probably the most accurate representation of the stresses of middle school in any piece of modern media and has some of the most satisfying character arcs I’ve seen.
‘S#!%house’
I need to get a couple things out of the way here. First, this movie focuses on Alex (Cooper Raiff) and his adaptation to being away from home for his freshman year of college. It’s not a spoiler to suggest that the actual senior-year segment is a superfluous coda that has made me contemplate shutting off the film several minutes before its conclusion — as a friend of mine does with “Hereditary.” Perhaps it’s best to instead view the main part of this movie as a postscript to Alex’s high school graduation.
Second, I did not insert the grawlix into this title. You can blame the film’s marketers for that, and the uncensored title is itself so misleading and viscerally unappealing that I can never convince anyone to watch the movie.
That is why I am now using this platform to tell you that “S#!%house” (such as it is) is naturalistic, funny, and driven by a pair of charming, relatable leads in Raiff and Dylan Gelula. Raiff also wrote and directed the movie, his first, making it all the more striking how compelling and evocative it is as a small, self-contained story. I’m excited to see his follow-up, “Cha Cha Real Smooth," when it comes out in June.
