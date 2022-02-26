The film industry loves nothing more these days than indulging in fatalism — about “cinema,” about cinemas, about art in general. And while I think much of the hand-wringing in the trades is overblown, I do feel sympathy for the plight of the mid-budget movie, which is on its deathbed as multiplexes populate their screens exclusively with the latest blockbusters.
Movies created by people who have historically been marginalized in the entertainment industry frequently fall into this middle tier, because studios simply don’t give them more money. So many movies that fit the theme of Women’s History Month, like historical dramas that may not be the biggest in-person theatrical draws (especially during the pandemic), are of the sort that stand to get squeezed out.
It may be up to lower-budget short documentaries — like the ones I'm about to recommend — to bring edifying stories to viewers. So let’s enjoy the films we’ve gotten so far and hope that we don’t stop getting them anytime soon.
“Period. End of Sentence.”
Throughout my high school years, I was vaguely aware that some of my classmates were in a club on campus that was helping provide menstrual care to women in India. Sounds like a great cause, I thought then.
A few years later, I was watching the Oscars and had the surreal experience of watching those former classmates go on stage to accept the Academy Award for Best Documentary (Short Subject) for a film they had produced about the women they worked with. (Of course, I am sure it was more surreal for them to receive the Oscar than it was for me to watch them do so on my computer while sitting in my living room eating pretzels.)
When I eventually watched “Period. End of Sentence.” it immediately became clear to me why it resonated so well with Academy voters. The women at the center of the documentary live in the town of Hapur, where periods are so severely stigmatized that menstruating women aren’t allowed to pray or enter a temple — for a female goddess — and sanitary products are not widely available. Much of the film’s short runtime is occupied with awkward silence when the filmmakers ask various denizens of the town to talk about periods.
What I appreciate about the documentary is that the filmmakers point directly to a solution rather than just remarking on the problem. The women learn to operate a machine that makes sanitary pads they can distribute throughout their community, and the money they earn from selling the pads will also help them improve their station. Of course the effects are limited to one tiny group of women, but the question the movie seems to be asking is, “What would happen if we did this everywhere?”
“Born to Play”
The bona fide nonexistence of women’s football represents a gaping hole in the American sports world, one that, among other things, causes a lot of problematic Title IX math at colleges and deprives young girls of the chance to fulfill their athletic dreams.
In “Born to Play,” which premiered on ESPN in 2020, director Viridiana Lieberman explores the lives of the women who maintain those dreams well into adulthood at great cost, devoting time and money to the pay-to-play Women’s Football Alliance, one of the fringe sport’s highest levels of competition in the U.S. (As it turns out, Bakersfield actually has a team in the third division of this league, the Kern County Crusaders.)
Lieberman concentrates on the Boston Renegades and Allison Cahill, a personal trainer who moonlights as arguably the most successful quarterback in the history of the sport and hopes to lead the team to the 2018 championship.
The film only scratches the surface of the current status of women’s football, which really isn’t too surprising — I can’t imagine expecting one documentary to tell me everything there is to know about men’s football. But Lieberman hits many of the scrappy-underdog sports-movie beats one would hope for while also categorically dispelling any misguided notions that football is in some way unsuitable for women. The film demonstrates the sheer commitment and willpower these athletes display in pursuing competitive football when no real infrastructure for it exists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.