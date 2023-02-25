It’s always depressing to see a film you enjoy fall by the wayside soon after release, going quietly into pop culture oblivion without fanfare. I can already feel this beginning to happen to a pair of extremely strong films I’ve seen over the last several months.
My only way of keeping movies that I feel strongly about in the cultural conversation is to repeatedly pester my friends to watch them until they either give in or stop being my friends. I consider this column an extension of that pursuit. If you watch either of these movies and enjoy them, I encourage you to spread the word as insistently and obnoxiously as I do.
‘Missing’
This film is so new — released Jan. 20 — that it’ll likely still be in select theaters in March, but this is a rare case in which I would suggest waiting for video-on-demand. (You can still buy it to show your support!) And that’s no knock on the movie itself, but instead praise of how seamlessly it executes the “screenlife” gimmick.
If you’re not familiar, a screenlife film takes place entirely on various electronic devices, telling its story through the ways characters use applications (and frequently through heavy use of video chat). The “Unfriended” horror franchise brought this format to the mainstream with mixed critical results, but my impression of the thriller “Missing” and its 2018 predecessor “Searching” is very favorable.
These films share plenty of creative personnel — “Searching” co-writers and Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian have “story by” and producer credits on “Missing” — and a central premise of one family member trying to track another down using the limitless power of technology.
In “Missing,” Grace (Nia Long) disappears in Colombia with her partner, Kevin (Ken Leung). Grace’s daughter June (Storm Reid) is forced to draw upon location tracking, semi-illegal email hacking and the numerous services of helpful Cartagena gig worker Javi (Joaquim de Almeida) to get her back.
The best part of these movies is their attention to detail. June’s computer screen is laden with key background information that often presages crucial plot developments. Co-writers and co-directors Will Merrick and Nick Johnson, making their feature debut, have a keen understanding of setup and payoff. They also have a fondness for misdirection, as this movie gets to the halfway point and immediately begins layering on one semi-ludicrous plot twist after another. If you can stay on board, you’ll be grateful you took the ride.
‘Emily the Criminal’
I expected this movie to receive a bit more buzz, as it stars one of the buzziest actors around in Aubrey Plaza (once of “Parks and Recreation,” lately of “The White Lotus,” soon of “Agatha: Coven of Chaos”) and centers on the prominent, topical issue of crushing student loan debt. But whether due to its awkward August release date, minimal box office footprint or fairly unimpressive cast beyond Plaza, it didn’t really take hold in the cultural conversation.
The titular Emily (Plaza), once an aspiring artist, now finds herself unable to secure a job due to her criminal record and therefore unable to pay back her debt from art school. A co-worker offers her an ethically dubious “dummy shopper” opportunity that soon leads her further and further into the far less morally sound world of credit card fraud.
Because this movie focuses so strongly on Emily, with her mentor and eventual partner-in-crime Youcef (Theo Rossi) as the one other lead character, there’s plenty of space for an exceptional performance from Plaza. And she delivers.
From the moment we meet Emily, we can sense her frustration bubbling under the surface, with no discernible outlet. But as she delves further into committing crimes, Emily comes into her own, almost as if she was meant for the life all along, hence the title of the film. (Even though she bore the “criminal” label from the beginning due to past transgressions that prevented her from getting a job.) In some sense, her economic circumstances created a monster; in another, the tendencies already existed within her.
The third act, which includes a conflict with Youcef’s distrusting brother Khalil (Jonathan Avigdori), drew some justified criticism for its tonal departure. But it culminates in a final scene that, in my estimation, ties in perfectly with the themes of the film. If you find yourself struggling with the third act, stay until the end.
