In my relatively short time as a moviegoer, I think I have seen films depict every possible combination of one family member expressing resentment toward another, across every genre and every setting.
That makes for a repetitive viewing experience and a lot of hackneyed critical comparisons. (I can’t stand to see another mother-daughter movie get equated with “Lady Bird.”) I can only imagine how tiresome it must get if you’ve been watching these things longer than I have, or if you aggregate all the families from the last 130 years of film history.
As a result, I am always impressed when movies are able to find some sort of novel tactic for tackling familial relationships. The two films I’m going to recommend this month have different distinct approaches: one is a maximalist, stylistically unequaled, completely ridiculous sci-fi extravaganza and the other is a nuanced look at a particular sort of arms-length bond that I hadn’t seen depicted before. I hope you, too, will find them both refreshing.
“Everything, Everywhere, All at Once”
You got me — this month’s Watchlist is primarily just an excuse to recommend this movie. You can add me to the deafening chorus of voices praising its world-building, effects, genuine emotional moments, etc. I say deafening because this A24 movie from Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert is already one of the biggest word-of-mouth hits in recent memory, assuaging fears about the box-office death of independent film and approaching the pre-pandemic highs of fellow A24 films like “Uncut Gems” and, yes, “Lady Bird.” Early PostTrax surveys had 46 percent of viewers saying they came because they heard it was good. (They were correct.)
It behooves me to actually describe a bit of what this movie is about, which is not a trivial task. Michelle Yeoh stars as Evelyn, a beleaguered laundromat owner struggling to cope with a tax audit, the impending arrival of her father from China, and her increasingly distant relationships with husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) and daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu, pretty remarkable in one of her first film roles). As she struggles to reason with auditor Deirdre, Evelyn abruptly finds herself swept away on a multiversal adventure with an alternate-universe version of Waymond.
This is the part where I say that I actually didn’t love this movie quite as much as some others. The humor relies on a juvenile “randomness” that feels like an artifact of the early-2010s internet and Evelyn’s climactic confrontation with the villain is overlong and incomprehensible. But the Daniels find an excellent balance between spectacle (on a reported $25 million budget!) and sentimentality as they repeatedly elevate their already high-concept premise. The enormity of the experience brings Evelyn somehow closer to Waymond and Joy and it’s a sight to behold.
“Together Together”
I have a lot less to say about this one but that’s not due to any lack of substance. In many ways it’s the polar opposite of “Everything, Everywhere”: a small-scale, grounded, not especially funny comedy about two people who really don’t know each other very well thrust into an unsettlingly intimate situation.
Those two people are played by the unlikely duo of Ed Helms, of “Hangover” and “Office” fame, and Patti Harrison, the scene-stealing actress and co-writer from “I Think You Should Leave” who reliably generates some of the most baffling line deliveries imaginable (in a good way). But there really isn’t anything goofy or absurd about the story writer-director Nikole Beckwith has them tell here, in which Anna (Harrison), a directionless 20-something seeking money for her education, agrees to become the surrogate mother carrying the child of single-dad-to-be Matt (Helms).
This is fundamentally a film about navigating impossible boundaries. Critics called it a platonic rom-com, which makes some sense if you consider the ebb and flow of Anna and Matt’s relationship as the pregnancy proceeds. Matt’s eagerness to become a parent causes him to pry into Anna’s life, which she rejects due to her desire to maintain a certain level of detachment. At a certain point, the two realize their needs will be better met if they work together, but how long can that actually last? It’s a compelling and fresh dynamic. And this movie has a truly excellent final shot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.