We all know how many movies are shot in California and take place here. We've got the film capital of the world, the largest population and an incomparable diversity of environments, ranging from the snowy mountains of Mammoth to the forests of San Bernardino to the desert here in Kern. (Current summer hit "Top Gun: Maverick," for example, shot scenes in Ridgecrest, as did "Jurassic Park" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens.")
But for this month's Watchlist I'd like to highlight a pair of movies not just filmed here, but set here and with an identity closely tied to their Golden State location. Think "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" as highlighted in our April issue, not something like "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." (Did you know that movie takes place in San Francisco? Probably not.)
‘Nightcrawler’
This is a gripping portrait of a novice cameraman, Lou (Jake Gyllenhaal), who descends into increasingly unscrupulous practices to get choice footage of crime scenes for news stations. As Lou starts to get a taste of power and success, he double-crosses everyone who aided him along the way with hardly a second thought.
"Nightcrawler" is a movie that wholeheartedly embraces its setting, which is primarily the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles. Director Dan Gilroy once said he wanted to match Lou's own manic demeanor by depicting the city's "wild, untamed energy" like a landscape in a nature documentary. He also chose to avoid popular shooting locations downtown in favor of the valley.
What results is a distinctive-looking but still undoubtedly L.A.-centric movie that — in complete contrast to its tone and content — is very nostalgic for me because it spends most of its time where I grew up. In one scene, Lou confronts his assistant Rick (Riz Ahmed) at the very same Shell gas station where I used to fill up on the way back from high school carpool. It totally undercuts my attitude toward the movie but I love seeing it on film. (For some valley nostalgia that predates my era and is indulged in by the filmmaker, check out "Licorice Pizza.")
‘Blindspotting’
Shot in Oakland, set in Oakland, written and produced by East Bay natives Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, this movie is about as authentic of a portrayal as you could expect of a city resisting the erosion and appropriation of its longtime culture.
The film takes some hard left turns, but its central premise is that Collin (Diggs), who works at a moving company, finds himself shocked and shaken when he witnesses a white police officer shoot a fleeing Black man. The specter of this violence looms over Collin as he tries to push through his final three days of probation without getting into trouble. But every moment he spends with his temperamental friend and co-worker Miles (Casal) — a fellow Oakland native who finds himself increasingly frustrated by the city's gentrification — brings him closer to another violent incident that could torpedo his efforts to start anew.
"Blindspotting" does not pull its punches in tackling the racial and socioeconomic division that plagues the modern East Bay, especially with the growth of the tech industry. Much like the aforementioned "Last Black Man," it is filled with idiosyncrasies that show the creators' affection for Oakland and its people. Unlike that movie, it wears its heart on its sleeve and can sometimes be a bit obvious with its messaging. But for the most part it's gripping with some stunning moments.
