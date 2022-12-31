If everyone else is prepared to turn over a new leaf this January, there’s no reason why I, and this column, can’t do the same.
For no reason in particular, I have narrowly interpreted the concept of “streaming” for the last 13 months to refer specifically to movies when we all know that streaming services are just as much for television. And since one of the more significant developments of my life in 2022 was getting more into TV (scintillating, I know), I would like to open 2023 by calling attention to a pair of excellent shows that flew under the radar this past year.
‘Shoresy’
When you first turn on a show like “Shoresy,” you might check your settings to make sure you haven’t accidentally set it to play in a different language, like when I accidentally watched the first hour of “RRR” dubbed in Brazilian Portuguese. In the case of this humble show it’s because the dialogue is so rapid-fire, strangely erudite and laden with rural Canadian idiosyncrasies that it takes lots of getting used to.
I had not watched “Letterkenny,” the program of which “Shoresy” is a spinoff, except for about five minutes my senior year of college when my roommate turned on the pilot and we were all extremely confused. But for whatever reason I was lured in by “Shoresy,” possibly due to my immediate attraction to any sort of underdog sports narrative. The comedy depicts the titular Shoresy (Jared Keeso, the writer and creator), a stubborn, vulgar veteran hockey player, trying to rescue the hapless Sudbury Bulldogs from folding after losing 20 straight games. Under the watchful eye of general manager Nat (Tasya Teles) and along with coach Sanguinet (Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat), he helps build a new roster of off-kilter studs and declares that they will never lose again.
Once I got acclimated to the bizarre rhythm, the simple plot makes it easy to get invested, and I started finding this show quite funny. Keeso’s writing has a way of reusing the same repeated phrases in different contexts to maximum effect. He also has a particular way with baffling non sequiturs. Shoresy gets most of the quality one-liners, but a few characters go toe-to-toe with him. His scenes with Laura Mohr (Camille Sullivan), a reporter with whom he is completely smitten, are particularly delightful.
The main problem with this show is that it ends way too quickly. It’s six episodes and the whole thing is under two hours long. But if Keeso and collaborator Jacob Tierney become as prolific as they are with “Letterkenny,” which released its 11th season on Christmas despite debuting in 2016, there could be plenty more “Shoresy” to come.
‘Players’
I really think this show was set up to fail. It has a generic and unsearchable name that belies its unique premise. It’s on Paramount+, which as I asserted last month in reference to “Honor Society,” I don’t think anyone actually subscribes to. And perhaps because of these two factors, it had no public presence. I have yet to meet a single person who has independently heard of “Players,” let alone watched it.
That is a crying shame. This is the second show from Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, creators of “American Vandal,” which achieved minor cult status after being canceled on Netflix two seasons in. Much like “Vandal” rode the wave of true crime docuseries to focus on the lesser, absurd crime of fictional vandalism at a high school, “Players” is a response to longform sports nonfiction like “The Last Dance.” It focuses on an upstart esports team looking for “League of Legends” championship glory while balancing the talents of irascible fading star “Creamcheese” (Misha Brooks) and wunderkind “Organizm” (Da’Jour Jones). In other words, kind of tailor-made for me, which is maybe why no one else has seen it.
“Vandal” relied on naturalistic acting from intriguing young performers, and “Players” is much the same, even featuring actual “League” players like Youngbin Chung and Noh Dong-Hyeon in side roles. Ely Henry is the standout as the team’s empathetic head coach, Braxton. The show’s not as funny as “Vandal” — it plays its material even straighter — but every bit as compelling, particularly in its unusually paced, surprisingly thought-provoking finale “Yuumi.” (Although knowing that Creamcheese is a conceited support player and knowing the nature of the “League” champion Yuumi kind of make that title a spoiler in and of itself. But no one needs to worry about that because no one has watched this show. Yet!)
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.