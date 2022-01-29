If you’re like me, you structure a lot of your days around food and where and when you can have it next. If for whatever reason you’d like to spend just a little bit more of your spare time between meals thinking about eating — and who wouldn’t want to, really? — I have picked out three of my favorite recent movies that prominently feature the art of cuisine.
‘Chef’
Sometimes, you just want to watch a movie that features practically no conflict or adversity of any kind, and are willing to ignore the narrative issues that creates. I know this feeling well. Jon Favreau’s “Chef” fits the bill perfectly. Besides serving as a thinly veiled allegory for Favreau’s directorial career, it’s a wholesome and low-stakes film, featuring Favreau as a chef named Carl Casper who abandons his career at a deluxe Los Angeles restaurant to start a traveling food truck with his son (Emjay Anthony) and get back to what he really wants to cook.
“Chef” has got all the requisite shots of high-speed orange-zesting and parsley-chopping, peppers charring on the grill and such — I recommend you eat before watching — interspersed in a charming story of family reconciliation and creative self-discovery, featuring a whole bunch of gratuitous cameos by prominent actors.
Throughout, Favreau shows a deep appreciation for the regional food cultures of the U.S. and the world, which he has continued to explore on “The Chef Show” with Roy Choi in recent years. Bonus viewing!
‘The Big Sick’
Perhaps the most sharply funny romantic comedy I’ve seen, “The Big Sick” was co-written by Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani based on the atypical circumstances of their real-life relationship.
In the film, Nanjiani plays himself opposite Zoe Kazan’s Emily Gardner; the two start dating after Gardner heckles Nanjiani at his standup show. However, they break up because Nanjiani worries about how his traditional Pakistani Muslim family will take the relationship. Almost immediately, Gardner suffers a severe illness and must enter an induced coma, and Nanjiani has to navigate the complex dynamics of his own family and Gardner’s to be by her side as she recuperates.
This is a film in which food is strongly tied to culture, and throughout the movie Nanjiani’s relationship with his family is closely linked to his attendance at their regular dinners. In one scene, Nanjiani’s mother won’t speak to him, but will nevertheless prepare his favorite dish, biryani with extra potatoes. He also has one of his lowest moments in a fast-food drive-thru and his funniest over a bland hospital cafeteria lunch. The Alamo Drafthouse theater chain even created a special Pakistani menu to serve in theaters for this film. (That said, Alamo will take inspiration from pretty much any movie — I recall once being mystified by its promotion of a “Hobbs & Shaw”-influenced milkshake.)
‘Luca’
“Pretty much just long establishing shots of the Italian countryside” is a thriving genre of television and film these days, and it’s nice to see Pixar get in on the trend with a beautifully animated example of the style. The movie centers on Luca (Jacob Tremblay), a boy living underwater on the Italian coast as part of a fabled race of humanoid sea monsters, and his friendship with the older Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer), who encourages him to explore the surface world.
As they venture farther afield, they embed themselves in the town of Portorosso and team up with a local girl named Giulia (Emma Berman) to conquer a local triathlon that features three events: swimming, biking and, of course, eating pasta.
I suspect many may have missed this movie, like a few recent Disney efforts, due to its straight-to-streaming release last summer, but it is a classically delightful Pixar tale about one of the studio’s most classic themes, how it feels to be different. Plus, it features some incredibly delicious-looking trenette al pesto, prepared by Giulia’s father Massimo (Marco Barricelli) — how can you say no to that?
