As part of my ongoing reinvention as a guy who has vaguely informed opinions about popular television — you might call it a New Year's resolution, except that I don't recall any moment at which I made a conscious decision to travel down this path — I present to you this month a pair of 2022 TV shows that I feel made the best symbolic use of food.

These are both excellent shows in a vacuum, even ignoring their deployment of the culinary arts, and among my favorites of the year. But because my metamorphosis into an educated TV viewer is still in progress, I acknowledge that I may have missed some even better examples. (Year-end lists of food on TV include stuff like "The Dropout" and "Los Espookys" that I simply did not make time for last year.) All I can do is share my own perspective, though, and I hope you enjoy it.

