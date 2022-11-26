Ah, December. A month of celebration, camaraderie and, most importantly, practically fungible best-of lists from pretty much every source you can imagine, from critics to politicians to Facebook friends who took one film class in college.
I would be happy to use this space to add to that deluge, but I really wasn’t too impressed by a lot of what I watched over the past 11 months, and I’ve already recommended all my top picks in past months of Bakersfield Life. So instead, I’m going to use this space to evaluate, in brief, some of the numerous 2022 films that I have assigned the illustrious five- or six-out-of-10 rating over the course of the year, and tell you once and for all whether they are worth watching.
‘Ambulance’
A Michael Bay joint in which two excellent actors (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jake Gyllenhaal) play very loosely defined characters who try to rob a bank, accidentally shoot a cop and have to hijack an ambulance, with a paramedic (Eiza Gonzalez) on board, to escape. I saw a strange amount of glowing press coverage centered on the fact that even if Bay’s style is overwhelming and obnoxious, at least he has a style. Yes, this film brings its fair share of exhilarating, explosive action, but it also gets unmoored from anything resembling a plot and lasts 136 minutes. I can only turn my brain off for so long. You can pass on this one, especially for at-home viewing when it’s a lot easier to get distracted.
‘Bullet Train’
A slew of zany assassins (Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Andrew Koji, etc.) descend on a Japanese bullet train, all with different goals in mind. Hijinks and misunderstandings ensue. David Leitch, director of “Deadpool 2,” was at the helm for this one as well, and it’s prone to many of the same failings as that movie, namely thinking it’s a lot funnier than it actually is. “Bullet Train” also encountered immediate controversy for whitewashing the manga it adapts by being set in Japan and featuring primarily non-Japanese cast members. Hard to argue with that. Having said all that, I still enjoyed this movie. It’s stylized and full of interesting, purposeful cutaways. There are quite a few creative action set pieces. The climax has a cathartic moment in which one character avenges another in the most fitting way possible. I found myself absorbed in something for which I had unbelievably low expectations. Check it out.
‘Emergency’
Maybe my most impulsive watch of the year, a movie I had never heard of until I randomly clicked onto Prime Video in June and saw it heavily advertised. It takes on a weighty premise — three college kids of color (Donald Watkins, R.J. Cyler, Sebastian Chacon) try to decide whether or not to call the police after finding a young white woman (Maddie Nichols) passed out in their house — and tries to mold it into a tried-and-true “comedic misadventures” structure that does not really fit. That said, the uncertain tone is less of a problem because the serious beats and the tension land so effectively. Even though they didn’t totally stick the landing, I respect director Carey Williams and writer K.D. Dávila for taking a big swing with this movie. At certain points they really do connect. Go ahead and give it a watch and see what you think.
‘Honor Society’
I hope you like people talking talk directly to the camera, because this movie’s fourth-wall breaks are absolutely relentless from its opening moments. Except then it seems to forget two-thirds of the way through that that was its gimmick? Otherwise, it feels like it’s trying to emulate classic 2000s teen comedies. Honor (Angourie Rice) — yes, that’s her name — is an ambitious perfectionist who decides to sabotage all of her academic competition in the hopes of winning her college counselor’s (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) recommendation to Harvard. (It’s like if they don’t get into Harvard specifically, they don’t get into college at all. I get the prestige but that’s not how the college application process generally works.) In the process, Honor finds herself inexplicably crushing on rival Michael (Gaten Matarazzo). That romance takes some perplexing turns as a movie that initially committed to featuring a Machiavellian protagonist tries to become a wholesome fairy tale in the span of 97 minutes, in the name of character development. But Rice, who has spent a lot of her career relegated to side roles, is eminently watchable throughout, David A. Goodman’s script is periodically funny and really, it’s good for a Paramount+ original movie. If you somehow have Paramount+, you might as well watch it. Not much else is going on there.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.