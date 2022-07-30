It feels like just yesterday, though it was in fact 63 yesterdays ago, that we at Bakersfield Life were celebrating the Class of 2022 in our June issue. And though the days are just as long as they were then, summer, it seems, is already winding down. The inexorable cycle that torments every student between the ages of 6 and 17 simply won’t slow down for anyone.
The pomp and circumstance of graduation and the gnawing uncertainty of starting school again form a single, symmetrical unit. This is perfect for storytelling in the classic paradigm of the hero’s journey — shoutout to Joseph Campbell — and indeed numerous filmmakers have chosen to include both in a single movie.
Because this is so common, however, I’m choosing to focus this month’s Watchlist on a pair of films that really devote all their energy to examining the long and often painful process of going back to school, and the complicated emotions that go along with it.
‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’
I don’t think anyone really expected Sony to develop into a renowned animation studio at the end of the 2010s after a decade of releasing works of cinema like “The Smurfs” and “The Emoji Movie,” but between “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and this 2021 effort from cartoonist Mike Rianda, the company has totally rehabilitated its image.
Both movies are executive-produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the dynamic duo behind “The Lego Movie” and “21 Jump Street” and their corresponding franchises, which lends them plenty of animation and comedy gravitas. And both “Spider-Verse” and “Mitchells” received praise for unique, immersive art styles; in the case of the latter, that meant using two different design languages, layering 2D accents onto 3D CGI backgrounds.
“Mitchells” is truly a movie all its own, using the backdrop of a teen’s journey to her first year of college as a setting for a world-threatening artificial intelligence uprising. Aspiring filmmaker Katie Mitchell (Abbi Jacobson) is forced to go on a cross-country family road trip by her overbearing, diametrically opposed father Rick (Danny McBride) after he cancels her flight to school, and the Mitchells need to sort out their differences quickly when they start getting attacked by robots.
The leads give entertaining and authentically evocative performances; Fred Armisen and Beck Bennett are funny as a pair of malfunctioning bots and it’s always amusing to hear Olivia Colman (who plays a homicidal personal assistant) in one of these things after seeing her as a side character in a BBC comedy.
‘The Long Dumb Road’
Wouldn’t you know it, this one is also about an incoming college student taking a road trip to study the arts in California, although the journey undertaken by Nat (Tony Revolori) is much more voluntary.
The movie provides a great opportunity for Revolori, who rose to prominence in Wes Anderson’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel” but is probably better known for an uninspiring turn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, to really shine in a movie that consists primarily of a couple of guys talking in a car. His unplanned companion on the trip is Richard (the inimitable Jason Mantzoukas), an impulsive but charismatic unemployed mechanic who helps fix Nat’s car and then tags along.
As you might expect in such a film, the two leads have plenty to learn from each other. Who could have imagined? Nat needs to come out of his shell and be more spontaneous, and Richard — despite being twice Nat’s age — needs to basically grow up and stop being so obnoxious. The character arcs aren’t perfect, but I appreciate that the protagonists have to accumulate bumps and bruises along the way. They actually face consequences for their frequently misguided attempts to grab life by the horns.
This movie is nothing revolutionary, if I haven’t already communicated that, but the leads are eminently watchable and work well together. Both are frequently confined to side-character roles in other work and really take advantage of all the screen time they are given here. Plus, the film has a great early snippet of “Dorothy” by Kevin Morby, which is pretty much a perfect road-trip song, and if you’ve read any of my Playlist articles you can imagine how much I value a topically appropriate needle-drop.
