It feels like just yesterday, though it was in fact 63 yesterdays ago, that we at Bakersfield Life were celebrating the Class of 2022 in our June issue. And though the days are just as long as they were then, summer, it seems, is already winding down. The inexorable cycle that torments every student between the ages of 6 and 17 simply won’t slow down for anyone.

The pomp and circumstance of graduation and the gnawing uncertainty of starting school again form a single, symmetrical unit. This is perfect for storytelling in the classic paradigm of the hero’s journey — shoutout to Joseph Campbell — and indeed numerous filmmakers have chosen to include both in a single movie.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

