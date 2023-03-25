I find it fascinating when writers and, more realistically, studio executives, sit down to title a movie — particularly a fictional one — and decide the best solution is to give it its protagonist’s full government name.
I’m not talking about a movie featuring a legendary character like “Nancy Drew” or “Sherlock Holmes,” to be clear. I also understand that ridiculous names like “Napoleon Dynamite,” “Fred Claus” and, less intentionally so, even “Jack Reacher” are immediately evocative.
But absent any other information, what am I supposed to glean from the mundanity of the film title “Charlie Bartlett”? Certainly not that it’s about a high school student who starts selling prescription drugs, and his principal is played by Robert Downey Jr. Does “Bobby Deerfield” scream “mawkish drama with Al Pacino as a self-obsessed race car driver”? Can there possibly be a real action movie from 2009 starring Michael Caine called “Harry Brown”?
In summary, if I see these movie titles on a theater’s marquee, like people presumably did in the old days, what in the world is going to make me want to watch them?
Probably the most legendary example of audiences rejecting this phenomenon is “John Carter,” based on Edgar Rice Burroughs’ novel “A Princess of Mars.” The movie was originally called “John Carter of Mars” — because it takes place on Mars — but, per a contemporary article from The Hollywood Reporter, Disney got cold feet about the prepositional phrase after seeing a study that said movies with “Mars” in the title were unsuccessful at the box office. So they just called it “John Carter” and, for that reason and many others, it yielded one of the worst box office losses in film history.
However, I will admit that on select occasions, I have deigned to watch a film named in this fashion, and even found some of them good.
“Jerry Maguire” gave us all a legendary Tom Cruise performance — his star power probably helped audiences push past the unbelievably generic title — and a million enduring quotes, while also spawning a new generation of sports agents motivated by the movie. (If you watch that film and don’t feel just the tiniest urge to immerse yourself in that industry, I can’t relate to you.)
“Michael Clayton” is a compelling thriller from director Tony Gilroy that features inspired performances from George Clooney as a fixer for a law firm and Tilda Swinton as a rival general counsel for a sketchy agricultural company. It’s one of those pieces of pop culture that the public called underrated and forgotten so frequently that it has surged back into the collective consciousness, potentially aided by the recent success of Gilroy’s TV series “Andor.”
And even though it’s bending my own rules to include a true story, I have to give a special shoutout to “Erin Brockovich,” an archetypal slow-burn investigation sort of movie, and also some of Steven Soderbergh’s and Julia Roberts’ best work, which happens to cover similar environmental justice ground to “Michael Clayton."
As confused as I am by the popularity of this naming scheme, I can’t deny that it includes a fair number of certified classics. I now feel compelled to watch “Barry Lyndon” and “Vera Drake” next — maybe I would have gotten to them sooner, however, if they were titled otherwise.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.