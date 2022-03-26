As any set designer will tell you, a house in a movie can quite eloquently tell the story of who lives there, featuring many more revealing details than a character would otherwise divulge on screen. Some films have taken the symbolic power of our living spaces to the next level by elevating them to a key role in the plot. Here are two films in which houses, with all their histories and idiosyncrasies, serve as more than just another backdrop.
‘Knives Out’
In the February issue of Bakersfield Life, I somewhat reductively defined a whole genre of films as “pretty much just long establishing shots of the Italian countryside,” including movies like “Call Me by Your Name” and “Luca.” If I may delineate another group this time around, how about the even more popular “class-divide parables set in cool houses”? This trendy category has recently featured “Parasite,” “Ready or Not” and the one I’d like to recommend today, “Knives Out.”
If you’re not aware of “Knives Out,” Rian Johnson’s 2019 mystery centers on the death of Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) — himself a wildly successful mystery writer — in which his needy extended family and his nurse Marta (Ana de Armas) are implicated, and a cartoonish detective with his unique methods named Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) comes in to solve the case.
The movie features an A-list cast — Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Shannon are standouts as Thrombey family members — in an A-list house. The Thrombey mansion, a composite of three different shooting locations highlighted by the Ames Mansion in North Easton, Mass., doesn’t just precisely illustrate the sort of Northeastern inherited wealth that has spoiled Harlan’s family. With its concealed passageways, secret drawers and eclectic knickknacks, it is, as the set designers intended, the sort of house Thrombey would have featured in one of his novels. It’s a distinctive setting for a thrilling story, and I’ll be interested to see if Johnson can top it in the sequel, coming out later this year.
‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’
This disappointingly overlooked movie from 2019 is a striking illustration of who gets left behind when a city grows too quickly for its own residents. It depicts Jimmie Fails, playing a fictionalized version of himself, seeking to win back ownership of a Victorian house where he grew up in San Francisco’s diverse Fillmore District.
Fails, who says his grandfather built the house, has been surreptitiously taking care of it, keeping it in good shape against the wishes of the couple that now lives there. When the couple is unexpectedly forced to vacate the house, Fails and his friend Mont (a remarkable Jonathan Majors) bring back Fails’s family’s old furniture and take up residence, trying to become at home again in a city that looks and feels increasingly alien.
Unsurprisingly, Jimmie and Mont can only squat for so long, and over the course of a digressive two hours director Joe Talbot — a San Francisco native, like his friend Fails — depicts the wide-ranging, disruptive effects of rapid change on the city’s longest-tenured residents.
Even ignoring the house’s more symbolic meaning for Fails as a place where his life once seemed more promising, Talbot makes it easy to understand its surface-level appeal, lingering on unique touches like its pipe organ and its tower shaped like a witch’s hat. As the film juggles a wide range of ideas, not always gracefully but leaving plenty of room for nuance, it remains poignant, and that’s due to its distinct sense of place.
