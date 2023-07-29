As the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue (as of press time), the fears of what this will mean to our streaming lineup later this year are all too real.

For the next few months at least we still have a supply of programming already ready to go. Here are a couple to check out this month along with a theater release for horror fans.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.