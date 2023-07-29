As the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue (as of press time), the fears of what this will mean to our streaming lineup later this year are all too real.
For the next few months at least we still have a supply of programming already ready to go. Here are a couple to check out this month along with a theater release for horror fans.
Hulu's darling "Only Murders in the Building" returns with a murder already discovered.
Season 2 ended with the show's leads — artist Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and ambitious director Oliver (Martin Short) — at the opening night of a Broadway play directed by Oliver. The performance is marred by the real on-stage death of lead actor Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) that, knowing the trio's luck, is certainly suspicious.
Along with Rudd, this season will benefit from the star power of Oscar winner and acting chameleon Meryl Streep in an undisclosed role. Actress Ashley Park, seen in Netflix's "Emily in Paris" and the recent film hit "Joyride," will also be featured in the new season.
Celebrity casting aside, the show's success stems from the chemistry of the three stars. Two comedic powerhouses playing their age for laughs against their sarcastic costar has made the past two seasons a delight to watch.
And we can only hope that this season also brings back true crime podcast host Cinda Canning (Tina Fey), who learned that (spoiler alert) her assistant was a killer.
Season 3 of the series begins streaming Aug. 8 on Hulu.
Those who enjoy a new spin on a classic story may want to check out the new series "The Winter King."
Debuting on the premium linear channel and streaming service MGM+, the series is described as a "bold and revisionist take on well-loved Arthurian legends," which is based on Bernard Cornwell's Warlord Chronicles series.
Iain De Caestecker (seen on ABC's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") plays Arthur Pendragon, a warlord who has been banished in a Britain divided among warring factions and tribes.
Other well-known characters are also reimagined: Merlin (Nathaniel Martello-White) is a fanatic whose whereabouts are unknown and Guinevere (Jordan Alexandra) is more hungry for power than love.
The tale is told by the elderly Saxon-born monk Derfel (Daniel Ings), a former warrior who served under Arthur and could respect him despite his flaws.
For anyone with a "Game of Thrones"-sized hole in their viewing schedule, this should satisfy the thirst for adventure and scheming in a far-away land.
MGM+ has also been making a name for itself with the horror series "From" and the Roman female-driven epic "Domina," both of which released their second seasons this summer.
"The Winter King" debuts on Aug. 20 on the streaming platform and cable channel.
Finally, a spookier selection set for theaters this month.
Although there have been many versions of "Dracula," most pay little attention to the chapter from Bram Stoker's book known as "The Captain's Log," when the nocturnal creature is transported on a Russian schooner heading from Carpathia to London.
As expected with a vampire on board, the crew and passengers are picked off one by one.
Corey Hawkins (Heath from "The Walking Dead") plays Clemens, a doctor who joins the ship, and Aisling Franciosi (from the BBC series "The Fall") is an unwitting stowaway. Liam Cunningham (Davos from "Game of Thrones") and David Dastmalchian (most recently seen in "Oppenheimer") play, respectively, the captain and first mate, whose fates are clearly detailed in the novel.
"The Last Voyage of the Demeter" hits theaters on Aug. 11.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.