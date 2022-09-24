It’s easy to get lost in the day-to‑day numbers of survival. Especially numbers that represent money. However, at Links for Life these numbers represent much-needed community support services, the coverage of mammograms and, most importantly, the number of people Links for Life continues to serve.
When it comes to looking at numbers, Jennifer Henry, executive director of Links for Life, says it’s the individuals attached to those numbers and their families that have been the driving force behind the work Links for Life has done for 30 years.
Longtime advocate and Honorary Board Member Stana Bright agrees.
Bright says she remembers the early days of Links for Life’s planning stages, when the idea was just to form a fundraising golf tournament and give the proceeds to a breast cancer charity or fund in Kern County.
Links for Life founder Sharyn Woods approached Stana as a friend for her opinion on the golf tournament idea. Bright said, “Well, we really need more than that here.”
Little did Bright know, Sharyn was opening the door to Bright’s own legacy. Since that initial convention 30 years ago, Stana has worked with the organization, advocating for breast cancer awareness, local program services, support group resources and has helped raised thousands of dollars for mammograms, wigs and more. Stana doesn’t stop, because, as she says, “I know firsthand what it feels like to not know what’s next; to feel alone and not really knowing where to turn to for help.”
As a breast cancer survivor, Bright says she would have loved to have an organization like Links for Life to help her through her treatment and healing process.
“A lot of the survivors we help just don’t realize that they just need someone to listen. Someone who can honestly say, ‘I know what you’re going through,’” Bright says.
One of those people was Links for Life’s own pillar of hope, the late Susan Escalante. Like Bright, Escalante worked around the clock for the good of the people. She would sit in the office and talk to those who needed a friend. She would send cards for special occasions or simply just to say “thinking of you.” Most of all, Susan reminded survivors of their beauty inside and out, while helping them with wig fittings in Links for Life’s sacred wig boutique.
“She could sit with someone for hours just listening and being a friend, even if they just met,” Henry says. “She was exactly what Links stands for. She is part of our legacy and the community loved her. She got our wig boutique where it is today and while some may never know her, if they use the wig boutique, the thought and care that goes into that service, is Susan.”
Henry adds Links for Life continues to raise funds for its Legacy Endowment among its regular support services and programs with hopes to expand its reach for local women and men who are affected through the diagnosis of breast cancer.
“We say, from day to day, we need this much to do this much,” Henry says. “Those numbers, there are people in those numbers. Those are families that need us. That’s why we fight. That’s why we fund-raise. That’s why Links for Life was created — we are here for the people that are oftentimes just seen as numbers. That’s our legacy; a human touch.”
