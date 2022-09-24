Links for Life logo

It’s easy to get lost in the day-to‑day numbers of survival. Especially numbers that represent money. However, at Links for Life these numbers represent much-needed community support services, the coverage of mammograms and, most importantly, the number of people Links for Life continues to serve.

When it comes to looking at numbers, Jennifer Henry, executive director of Links for Life, says it’s the individuals attached to those numbers and their families that have been the driving force behind the work Links for Life has done for 30 years.