Paint the Town Pink events

10/1/22: Lace’n It Up Run/Walk, The Park at River Walk, 8:30 a.m. Register at linksforlife.org/linksevents.

10/4/22: Breast Cancer Survivor Group, 6:30 p.m. For all survivors; if you would like to attend, email staff@linksforlife.org.

10/6/22: Victoria’s at The Marketplace, Fashion Fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Come in at your leisure! 20 percent of sales donated to Links for Life.

10/8/22: Adventist Health presents, Movie in the Park, Polo Park, 11801 Noriega Road; starts at dusk.

10/13/22: Men’s Strong Links Hangout, Imbibe, 6 p.m. For husbands and partners to visit with others who have journeyed through breast cancer with their significant others.

10/13/22: VIPink event, 5:30 p.m., AIS Cancer Center, 2620 Chester Ave.

10/14/22: Free clinical breast screening at the AIS Cancer Center, for those with no insurance, 1 to 3 p.m.; call 661-863-2490 to make your appointment.

10/18/22: Slices of Hope — Rusty’s Pizza, all day; Ming/Ashe, Olive Drive, Rosedale Highway and Lamont locations.

10/18/22: Links for Life Support Group, 6:30 p.m. For newly diagnosed to three years. If you would like to attend, email staff@linksforlife.org to register.

10/19/22: Panini Kabob will donate a portion of their proceeds to Links for Life from orders, placed all day.

10/19/22: Pink Passion Picnic, Kings County Links for Life; doors open at 10:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30 a.m. Featuring breast surgeon speaker Ibironke Vivian Adelaja, M.D., FACS, and an all-male fashion show. Call 559-786-4632 or 559-904-6405 for more information and tickets.

10/25/22: Paint the Town Pink Paint Party at Color Me Mine, 6 p.m.; to make a reservation, go to https://bakersfield.colormemine.com/ or call 661-664-7366

10/28/22: Hot Pink! Celebration, Luigi’s Warehouse, 6:30 p.m.; learn more at linksforlife.org/linksevents.

For the month of October:

Links for Life has partnered with Carniceria La Carreta in Giving Cancer the Boot! You can help make a difference in our community by asking your cashier at your local Carniceria La Carreta to round up your change; 100 percent of your contributions will go toward those battling breast cancer in Kern County.

Drink pink! A cocktail for a cause, Chuy’s; a portion of your “pink” drink purchase will benefit Links for Life.

CBCC is offering FREE mammograms for women 40 and up. No insurance needed. Call 661-616-1643 to schedule.

Events are subject to change. Look for additional events on Links for Life’s Facebook page, @LinksforLifeBakersfield, and on Instagram, @linksforlifeorg.