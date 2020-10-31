This year commemorates the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, but the fight for women’s suffrage started long before 1920. Dating back to March 31, 1776, when Abigail Adams implored her husband John to “remember the ladies,” the fight for equality spanned across decades and generations of women who continued the work started by their foremothers.
For the women of Kern County, the Equal Suffrage Club worked hard to address the issue of inequality in denying women the right to vote.
On Oct. 24, 1896, the club hosted the notable suffragists Susan B. Anthony and Carrie Chapman Catt at the Armory Hall, then located on H Street, to plead equality before the law for the mothers and daughters of California. According to the Oct. 24, 1896, Daily Californian, Anthony maintained that the principles involved in the effort to obtain equal political rights for woman were “the same that caused the war of independence, taxation without representation, but far greater and more momentous.” The goal was to encourage people to convince state legislators to pass amendment No. 6, which would grant the women of California suffrage. Anthony asserted that, "If we don't win this year we will try it again, and again attempt to convince every ignoramus in the State.” But they did not win that year, instead it took another 15 years and a very narrow victory for achievement of that goal.
The measure to approve women’s suffrage in California almost failed when The Californian announced on Oct. 11, 1911, that it was defeated by just 99 votes. But the very next day – thanks to late returns — the paper reported “Interior California Turns Defeat for Women into Victory,” with Kern County giving the measure the boost it needed to pass.
The number of women voters in Kern County was less than expected during the May 1912 presidential primary, but by the time the September state primary rolled around, women came out in droves. The Californian editor wrote on Sept. 5, 1912, “The women of Bakersfield in a single election certainly justified the decision of the male voters in behalf of equal suffrage…Many of them left their homes with lead pencils in their hand, with a full determination to rebuke foul politics…As a matter of fact, whenever a great moral issue is involved, women can be trusted to give it the most careful consideration and the vote of Tuesday demonstrated that.”
For the suffragists of California, this was a welcome end to one battle, but there was still a war to win and the ultimate prize was national suffrage. Gaining the vote did not mean the suffragists of California were going to leave behind their sisters who were still fighting for their fundamental right to vote. It was going to take eight more years for women in all states to finally get the vote.
On May 21, 1919, the front page of The Californian heralded “House Passes Suffrage Amendment 304 to 88,” and after passing the Senate on June 4 (just barely!), it was sent to the states for ratification. California ratified the amendment on Nov. 1, 1919, and finally on Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the Susan B. Anthony federal suffrage amendment, just in time for the 1920 election.
