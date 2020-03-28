The relationship between sisters can be one of the strongest and longest-lasting connections in life, so when it comes to sister cities, the same influence of ties and partnerships are made through a cultural and international relationship.
The Sister City program was established in 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower so that Americans and international residents form affiliations between one another.
Bakersfield currently has six sister cities: Wakayama, Japan; Partisan District of Minsk, Belarus; Cixi, China; Santiago de Queretaro, Mexico; Bucheon, Republic of Korea; and Amritsar, India.
“What sister city programs do is have connections with other cities around the world so you can understand people by living with them and finding out they are as wonderful as we are,” said Bakersfield Sister City Project Corporation President John Hefner.
Hefner was one of the first two students selected to go to Bakersfield’s first sister city, Wakayama, Japan, in 1965. Hefner recalled his first time traveling as an exchange student and staying with his papasan over that summer.
“I found out that traveling is a wonderful way to learn about the history, customs and culture of other people. It made me appreciate traveling and understand that when you travel, you can learn firsthand about people,” he said.
After his first international trip, Hefner saw the importance of traveling and connecting with other people from different cultures.
“It’s not just a simple trip. Students get to learn about history and experience something that will stay with them for the rest of their lives,” he said.
Bakersfield’s Sister City program is a nonprofit organization made up of 22 volunteer board members. The program is funded by the volunteers themselves through fundraisers held.
The program also hosts an annual Sister City Gardens Festival to unite representatives from Bakersfield’s sister cities and community members to celebrate cultural diversity. Along with commemorating different cultures, the program also hosts students from Bakersfield’s sister cities to stay for a period of time.
“People stay in the program because they see the value in experience. You learn from the people that come in,” said Hefner. “It’s a sharing thing. To me, it’s beneficial for the kids.”
To become a sister city, Hefner said there needs to be an interest in the community toward another country. Because Bakersfield has relationships in its local community with Hispanic, Punjabi and Korean cultures, the Sister City program is able to link an international community with their very own.
Hefner mentions the program is working on obtaining another sister city with Saint-Jean-de-Luz in France, which is a Basque community.
Hefner encourages the community to be involved with Bakersfield’s sister cities because it gives people a better perspective about life and how the people around us are different.
“We want people to know who we are and how this program can affect a person for life, as it has me and these children. It’s a cultural diversity that immerses a person into that culture for a short period of time,” he said. ￼
