Bakersfield’s original “party of the year” returns to celebrate its 27th anniversary on Sept. 9 with 15 bands, 25 wineries, 60 breweries and 30 restaurants ready to raise funds to help local children.
Village Fest will again fill the grounds of the Kern County Museum with music and fun from 6 to 10 p.m. The museum’s Pioneer Village includes more than 50 historic buildings and the fundraiser will liven up the beautiful grounds. Themed areas with plenty of props for selfies and photo opps add to the fun.
The adults-only event began as a beer festival in 1994 and was called Up on the Roof because of its location atop the downtown Bank of America parking structure. It outgrew that location and in 1996 founders Rick Peace and Ralph Fruguglietti moved it to the museum with a new name, Brews in the Village. Since 2009 the event has been known as Village Fest and captured a spot on the calendar — the Saturday after Labor Day.
Helping local children has long been the driving force behind the festival. Aside from its partnership with the museum, proceeds from Village Fest benefit CAREforKids.org, which funds the Children's Advocates Resource Endowment. Since 2005, it has granted $1.2 million to children's charities in Kern County.
That endowment fund, which receives 60% of proceeds from each event (the other 40% goes directly to grants for local groups), allowed grants to be awarded even during the two years that Village Fest was on hold because of the pandemic.
This year’s music
Five stages will offer music for every taste.
The Blues Stage will feature Dirty Pool, Orphan Jon & The Abandoned and Foster Campbell & Friends. At the Craft Brew Stage, Dancing Tommy, Motley Who? and Angels Roost will keep the crowd entertained.
At the Kahunaville Stage will be Lupine, Dub Seeds and Modern Wives. The Village Lawn Stage will feature Grupo Abigeo, Velorio and Mento Buru (which has played at every event since 1994).
Bands at the Vino Village Stage will be the Kris Tiner Quartet, Mr. Trimble & Unique Soul and No Stringz Attached.
A mariachi gala at the main entrance and disc jockey at the Stramler Park entrance will greet arriving guests.
Food and more
Unlimited samples of foods from some of Bakersfield’s most popular eateries will be offered, as well. Participating restaurants include Bakersfield Pizza Co. & Bar, Baraza, Barrington Jamaican Kitchen, Camino Real Kitchen & Tequila, Casa Tequila Bar & Grill, Cold Stone Creamery and Countryside Market.
Also serving samples will be Don Perico’s Mexican Grill, Double O Creamery, El Portal Mexican, Frugatti’s Italian Eatery, Howie’s Michelades, Just Wing it, Kona Ice, La Rosa Fruit Bars & Ice Cream, LUVSPUN, Maggie Sunrise Café and Mr. Clamato.
Other participants include Bundt Cakes, Off the Rails/Bucky’s, Paleta Company, PorkChop & Bubba’s BBQ, Red Zone Sports Bar & Grill, Rob’s BBQ, Salty’s BBQ & Catering, Sicky Boyz Michi Mix, Straw Hat Pizza, Sugar Twist Bakery, Taco’s Medina, Vida Vegan Eatery, Wiki’s Wine Dive & Grill and Wood-dale Market.
And if you’re thirsty, wines from the Central Coast and beers, lagers and ales from brewers large and small are included with the event ticket.
More information
There is a dress code for men for this event — no tank tops or muscle shirts. Metal detectors will be used to enhance security.
The ticket price includes 15 drink samples and unlimited food samples. No outside containers may be brought to the event.
Tickets sold through Sept. 8 are $109 (plus a $6.44 Eventbrite fee). On the day of the event the price increases to $129 (plus a $7.44 Eventbrite fee).
The event will be held at the Kern County Museum, 3801 Chester Ave., Bakersfield, with free parking nearby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.