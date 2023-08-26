Bakersfield’s original “party of the year” returns to celebrate its 27th anniversary on Sept. 9 with 15 bands, 25 wineries, 60 breweries and 30 restaurants ready to raise funds to help local children.

Village Fest will again fill the grounds of the Kern County Museum with music and fun from 6 to 10 p.m. The museum’s Pioneer Village includes more than 50 historic buildings and the fundraiser will liven up the beautiful grounds. Themed areas with plenty of props for selfies and photo opps add to the fun.