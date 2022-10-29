The annual Veterans Day Parade, sponsored by American Legion, Post 26 of Bakersfield, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 11 in downtown Bakersfield.
Breakfast starts at 6:30 a.m. at Post 26, 2020 H St. Lunch is available after the parade. Cost for non-veterans is $8 and free for veterans.
The Kern County Armed Forces Support Foundation "Military Heroes Gala, Benefit, Dinner and Auction" is set for 6 to 11:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Bakersfield College Panorama Drive campus. The keynote speaker is Medal of Honor recipient Staff Sgt. David Bellavia. For more information, go to armedforcessupportfoundation.org.
The North of the River Recreation and Park District will produce a slide show on Veterans Day on its website (norfun.org) and social media.
Bakersfield College's Veteran Resource Center will have "2022 Vet Fest" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9, on the College Scholarship Service Lawn. The event honors and shows appreciation to all current and past members of the Armed Forces. Food and music will be provided. The event also offers those interested in connecting with local and campus resources for veterans. Free vendor space is available. Those interested can contact organizers via email veterans@bakersfieldcollege.edu.
The Tehachapi Radio Control Club & Flying Field club (tehachapicrosswinds.com) is seeking volunteers for flag installation at the Golden Hills Community Services District building, 21415 Reeves St. in Tehachapi. Those interested can contact organizers via email info@tehachapicrosswinds.com.
