When January rolls around, many of us have less to spend after the excess of the holidays. That's when it helps to be creative in the kitchen.
America's Test Kitchen's new cookbook "The Complete Modern Pantry" offers more than 350 recipes featuring many ingredients you may already have around the kitchen.
Each recipe also has a "pantry improv" notation offering substitutions or ways to "level up" the dish.
The cookbook is available now at shop.americastestkitchen.com or wherever books are sold.
Empty-Your-Breadbox Skillet Strata
This strata couldn't be easier. It requires just a handful of pantry ingredients and gives you the perfect opportunity to use up the odds and ends of your breadbox (even burger buns or English muffins will work). If the bread is fresh, just toast it in a skillet so it won't turn to mush by the end of cooking.
- 6 large eggs
- 1 1/2 cups of milk
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 4 ounces pepper jack cheese, shredded (1 cup)
- 4 ounces bacon or pancetta, chopped fine
- 1 onion, chopped fine
- 1/2 teaspoon table salt
- 1 1/4 cups (about five slices) of bread cut into 1-inch squares
- 2 scallions, sliced thin (optional)
Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 425 degrees. Whisk eggs, milk and pepper together in a bowl, then stir in pepper jack.
Cook bacon in a 10-inch oven-safe nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until fat begins to render, about 2 minutes. Add onion and salt and cook until onion is softened and lightly browned, about 6 minutes. Stir in bread until evenly coated and cook, stirring occasionally, until bread is lightly toasted, about 3 minutes.
Off heat, fold in egg mixture until slightly thickened and well-combined with bread. Gently press on top of the strata to help bread soak up the egg mixture. Transfer skillet to oven and cook until center of strata is puffed and edges have browned and pulled away slightly from the sides of the pan, about 12 minutes. Sprinkle with scallions, if using, and serve.
Pantry improv
Use what you have: Use any semisoft cheese instead of pepper jack; cheddar and Monterey Jack work particularly well. Substitute any fresh herbs for the scallions; we especially like parsley, chives or basil.
Level up: For some freshness and bite, top with watercress or baby arugula. Or make it a meal by serving the strata alongside a green salad. Sprinkle with "everything bagel" seasoning.
Lemony chicken meatballs with quinoa and carrots
Ground chicken makes meatballs that are light and fresh-tasting; be sure to use ground chicken not ground chicken breast (also labeled 99 percent fat-free). Instead of using breadcrumbs, we cook up a big batch of quinoa and use a cup of it to lighten their texture.
- 1 1/2 cups prewashed white quinoa
- 1 3/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons water, divided
- 1 1/4 teaspoons table salt, divided
- 3/4 cup hummus, divided
- 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest plus 2 1/2 tablespoons juice
- 4 teaspoons plus 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus extra for drizzling
- 1 pound ground chicken
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 pound carrots, peeled and sliced thin on the bias
Cook quinoa in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until very fragrant and making continuous popping sounds, 5 to 7 minutes.
Stir in 1 3/4 cups water and 1/2 teaspoon salt and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until quinoa is tender and water is absorbed, 18 to 22 minutes, stirring once halfway through cooking.
Remove pot from heat and let sit, covered, for 5 minutes, then gently fluff with a fork and set aside to cool slightly.
Meanwhile, whisk 1/2 cup hummus, lemon juice and 4 teaspoons oil together in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste; set hummus sauce aside until ready to serve.
Combine ground chicken, 1 cup cooled quinoa, lemon zest, 1/2 teaspoon salt, pepper and remaining 1/4 cup hummus in a bowl.
Using your wet hands, gently knead until combined. Pinch off and roll mixture into 20 tightly packed 1 1/2-inch-wide meatballs.
Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add meatballs and cook until well-browned and cooked through, 9 to 11 minutes, turning gently as needed. Transfer meatballs to a plate and tent with aluminum foil to keep warm.
Add carrots, remaining 3 tablespoons water and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt to the now-empty skillet. Cover and cook over medium-high heat for 2 minutes. Uncover and cook until carrots are tender and spotty brown, 3 to 4 minutes.
Stir in remaining 3 cups cooled quinoa, reduce heat to medium, and cook until quinoa is warmed through, about 2 minutes. Stir in remaining 1 tablespoon oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle quinoa with oil to taste and serve with meatballs and hummus sauce.
Pantry improv
Use what you have: Ground turkey can be substituted for ground chicken. Any flavor hummus works here; we like plain, garlic, lemon or roasted red pepper.
Level up: A dollop of yogurt or a drizzle of rosemary oil are delicious on this. If your carrots come with greens attached, chop up about 1/2 cup of those and sprinkle them on top, or sprinkle with cilantro or parsley.
